Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E Concept Unveiled - Watch Video
The Futuro-E is an embodiment of Maruti Suzuki's vision of the future of mobility and was developed with preferences of the Indian market in mind.
Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the Futuro-E concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in India. The car comes with additional features and completely electric powertrain and is claimed to have been developed in light of India’s love for SUVs, combining the nuance of a Coupe to an SUV-like car.
The front fascia of the car gets a sleek pair of LED headlamps that are connected through the width of the car. At the back, the large taillamps make their way into the side profile of the car too. The cabin of the Futuro-E was showcased with four seats that scream futuristic.
Highlights include a rectangular shaped steering wheel and a host of screens throughout the dashboard. The car also ships with flexible swivel seats and a digital centre console. While the technical specifications of the car have not been unveiled yet, the chances of the car making it into the production lines are extremely slim.
However, the car is a statement for the vision of the company and previews the shape of things to come in models such as the next-gen Brezza and the SUV that the company is planning to induce in the segment above it. Being an all-electric offering one can expect the Futuro-E to come at a price tag of around Rs 15 lakh.
Click here to get a closer look at the car with our detailed image gallery.
