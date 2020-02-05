Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki India Targets Sale of 1 Million Green Cars

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced an aggressive plan to sell one million green-cars over the next few years under its ‘Mission Green Million’, reinforcing its commitment to national energy security and emission goals. To attain this goal, Maruti Suzuki will offer a bouquet of options for customers comprising CNG, hybrids and electric cars. With the launch of CNG in 2010 and Smart Hybrid in 2015, the Company has cumulatively sold one million green vehicles in India.

Launching Mission Green Million, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “Mission Green Million is our commitment to bring advanced powertrain technologies for the Indian customers. In this mission, ‘Make in India’ will be our core philosophy. S-CNG and Smart Hybrid technologies on Maruti Suzuki cars have seen huge acceptance by customers. We have complete faith in the future of the Indian automotive market and will accelerate our efforts for electrification of powertrains, with a technology-agnostic approach. Our endeavour will be to offer realistic solutions for mass acceptance by customers”.

As a part to realize the Mission Green Million, Maruti Suzuki today showcased Concept Futuro-E: A futuristic, dynamic and stylish coupé SUV concept. The Concept Futuro-E demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s perspective on reimagining future green mobility. On the global preview, Kenichi Ayukawa said: “Concept Futuro-E is a design study. It presents possibilities of a new global design language for the SUV segment. The segment has recently seen a tremendous surge in popularity. A coupé styled SUV is a first from Maruti Suzuki stable and we are confident customers will like it”.

Conceptualised and designed by Maruti Suzuki designers, Concept Futuro-E envisages a fresh design interpretation for the SUV segment, with a vision to provide enthralling and engaging design experience for India’s young and aspirational youth.

