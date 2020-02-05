Take the pledge to vote

Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid Hatchback Unveiled in India

Maruti Suzuki Swift's hybrid technology performs various functions such as idle stop-start, torque assist, and regenerative braking to achieve higher fuel efficiency.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 10:19 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki will showcase Suzuki’s strong Hybrid technology on the Swift at the Auto Expo 2020. Swift Hybrid demonstrates Suzuki’s expertise in Hybrid technology, which can substantially bring down emission and increase fuel efficiency without the need of setting up any additional infrastructure and eco-system. High on efficiency and low on emissions, with the capability of a pure-electric drive, this Strong Hybrid system offers superior driving performance and acceleration.

The Strong Hybrid system adopts Suzuki’s unique parallel Hybrid system with advanced Li-ion battery technology. The strong hybrid technology performs various functions of idle stop-start, torque assist, regenerative braking and EV running as a combination, to achieve higher fuel efficiency. Suzuki Swift Strong Hybrid is presently available in the Japan market.

Maruti Suzuki said it "intends to introduce vehicles with enhanced strong hybrid technology based on a similar architecture which will further reduce the emissions and increase fuel efficiency. In line with the vision of Mission Green Million, our endeavour is to offer affordable Hybrid technologies and gradually let consumers move towards electrified powertrains. We are committed to bringing advanced powertrain technologies at affordable prices to Indian consumers with “Make in India” as our core philosophy".

