Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol Unveiled in India, Bookings Open

Ahead of the stringent BS-VI emission norms that will come into effect this April, Maruti Suzuki has decided to axe a majority of its diesel powertrains in India. Subsequently, the company’s popular compact SUV Vitara Brezza which was solely powered by diesel engines had to be revamped. At this year’s Auto Expo, the Indian auto giant has unveiled the facelifted version of the Vitara Brezza, powered by petrol engines.

The powerhouse of the new Vitara Brezza is the same 1.5-litre petrol engine seen on the Ertiga and Ciaz. It delivers 105bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a standard 5-speed manual transmission with a 4-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option on higher variants. In addition to this, the car also features SHVS (Smart-Hybrid) fuel-saving tech that is available only in the top-variants with automatic transmission.

In terms of styling, the car comes with minor tweaks at the front, with a slightly wider chin that is split into two sections. The fog lamp housings have grown in size and the turn indicators have been moved to headlamps as a single unit. In its refreshed attire, the car also gets faux skid plates at the front as well as at the rear. The top-spec variant will benefit from further tweaks like LED fog lamps.

On the inside, the car comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring the brand's SmartPlay studio. it comes with features like live traffic updates, voice recognition, vehicle alerts and access to curated online content through AHA radio. It is enabled with smartphone connectivity for seamless integration like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

