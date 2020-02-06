Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe Launched at Rs 2.42 Crore in India

Mercedes-Benz India launched the AMG GT 63S 4matic 4 Door Coupe at the Auto Expo 2020 and unveiled the AMG A35 4M Limousine in the sedan segment. Mercedes-Benz also unveiled a luxury SUV, the new GLA, which was premiered in December 2019. Also showcased at the 15th edition of the Auto Expo was the all-new generation GLE ‘hip-hop’, which comes with active driving assistance, MBUX user experience multimedia system, touch and AI-based voice control.

AMG GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe

Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG GT 63 S at Rs 2.42 Crore at the 2020 Auto Expo. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4matic 4 door Coupe, is the world's fastest series production four-seater. The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé delivers a top speed of up to 315 km/h. It comes with powerful 6-cylinder in-line and V8 engines with outputs ranging from 320 kW (435 hp) to 470 kW (639 hp). The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé has convex surfaces and a muscular body and develops them to resemble a four-door variant of an AMG GT Coupé.

Matthias Luehrs, Head Region Overseas, Mercedes-Benz Cars commented: “India remains an important emerging market for Mercedes-Benz and the Three-Pointed has earned impeccable customer trust that is the hallmark of a fundamentally strong brand. Our customers will be at the core of everything we do and it will be our endeavour to offer them the latest products and technologies and the best retail and customer service experiences”

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented: “The exciting and innovative line-up of products on display underlines our commitment towards our customers. It is also a sign of our confidence in the potential of the country’s automotive sector. As a customer-focused brand, it is extremely satisfying and rewarding to be able to reach out to our customers, both current and potential via this platform, and show them what we have in store for them in 2020 and beyond. The range of products showcased truly reflects the energy within Mercedes-Benz as we aim for another year as No.1 luxury car maker in India”.

