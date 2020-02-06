Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo Camper Launched at Rs 1.38 Crore in India

Mercedes-Benz India launched the Marco Polo and the Marco Polo Horizon in the compact camper van segment at the Auto Expo 2020. The Marco Polo takes its body design from its base vehicle, the V-Class. It features the 9G-Tronic suspension, and high safety standards, and is suitable for long journeys as well as easy to drive/handle as a passenger car. The V-Class Marco Polo has been launched in two variants, the Marco Polo and the Marco Polo Horizon. The Marco Polo Horizon is priced at Rs 1.38 crores (ex-showroom) while the Marco Polo starts from Rs 1.46 cr. (ex-showroom) Bookings for both vehicles are open now. The Marco Polo was launched in India by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Speaking about the launch, Schwenk commented: “The V-Class and V-Class Elite pioneered the luxury MPV segment in India and has witnessed much success ever since their launch. We are excited to expand the segment and launch the Marco Polo which is based on the V-Class, and create a new benchmark in the luxury MPV segment. Thanks to the compact dimensions of the Marco Polo and vehicle technology inherited from the V-Class, the Marco Polo and Marco Polo Horizon are suitable for long journeys and at the same time for day-to-day and urban usage. The Marco Polo combines functionality with utmost luxury, unparalleled comfort, convenience, and uncompromised safety, all of which illustrate true characteristics of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. We will continue to expand our portfolio with innovative products and sustainable technology in India”.

V-Class Marco Polo:

The compact camper can be used for vacations, spontaneous weekend trips out in nature instead of staying in a hotel, for extended shopping trips with the entire family or even for driving to work. Therefore, the Marco Polo offers a maximum of opportunities to be independent, free and spontaneous.

Key Features:

-- Standard safety features include window bags and thorax-pelvis side bags for the driver and front passenger, Attention Assist, which can warn against inattention and drowsiness.

-- 360-degree reversing camera

-- LED Intelligent Light System

-- The vehicle is also available with Agility Control

Key Highlights:

-- Room for up to four people to sleep comfortably on the 2-seater bench/berth with an electro-pneumatic backrest/in the roof bed

-- Four seats as standard, with the option to extend to up to six seats

-- Kitchenette with hob with two gas burners, sink and integral refrigerator and a folding table

-- Diverse storage options in cupboards, drawers and in the roof stowage box

-- Freshwater and wastewater tank

-- Exterior power connection plus 230V and USB socket

Standard Equipment for Living:

-- Cupboard module with kitchenette and trim in high-gloss black with piano-lacquer look

-- 2 drawers at the top with self-closing feature

-- A large drawer bottom right with self-closing feature

-- Floor unit on left with intermediate bottom and sliding door, table integrated into cupboard

-- 38-litre fresh water tank, 40-litre wastewater tank

-- Compressor refrigerator, 40-litre capacity

-- Rear right power vent window in the rear

-- Exterior connection for 230V socket and lockable fresh water filler neck

-- Floor covering in yacht-decking

-- Comfort seat for the driver and front passenger with impressive ergonomics and a flexible, practical swivel feature

-- Extendable awning

-- Camping table with two folding chairs

Standard Equipment for Sleeping:

-- 2-seater bench as comfort berth with bed extension (bed area approx. 2.03 m x 1.13 m)

-- Pneumatic seat bolsters and one drawer

-- Easy electric pop-up roof with roof bed for two people

-- Blinds in the rear and a curtain for the rear windshield for shade and privacy

Engine and Transmission:

With the Marco Polo Camper van based on the V-Class, Mercedes-Benz India introduces another BS-VI diesel vehicle. A 1950 cc diesel engine that churns out 163 hp and 380 Nm of torque will power the Marco Polo and Marco Polo Horizon.

The Marco Polo Horizon Highlights:

-- Room for up to five people to sleep comfortably on the 3-seater bench and in the roof canopy bed

-- Five seats as standard, with the option to extend to up to seven seats

-- Multiple seating options available, e.g. comfort seating comprising five seats in the rear

-- Electric sliding doors on the rear

-- Manual Pop-Up roof

-- Extendable awning

-- Table package available as an option

-- Opaque curtains in the rear and for the rear windscreen for privacy

-- Comfort seat for the driver and front passenger with impressive ergonomics and a flexible, practical swivel feature

