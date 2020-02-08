Auto Expo 2020: MG Hector Plus 7-Seater Variant Unveiled, Launch Later This Year

MG Motor India has unveiled the Hector Plus, the latest 6- and 7-seater addition to the Hector brand – at Auto Expo 2020. Scheduled to go on sale later this year, the Hector Plus is designed to build on the impressive market success of the HECTOR with enhanced features and specifications. The new variant comes with more premium look and customisable seating (2+2+2/2+3+2) configuration, along with revamped interiors and exteriors. On the outside, the car comes with all-new headlamps, front grille, front/rear bumpers, rear taillight design, and revised skid front/rear plates.

Speaking about the Auto Expo participation, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director – MG Motor India, said, “As the industry-leading platform for showcasing innovation, Auto Expo 2020 is the perfect stage to highlight MG’s connected, tech-driven, and sustainable vision for the future of mobility. All of the MG products showcased here have received an extremely encouraging response for their differentiated value propositions. With the showcase of Hector Plus, we are further strengthening the HECTOR brand in India and underlining how we are constantly working towards enhancing customer delight with more innovative and value-added offerings.”

At Auto Expo 2020, the carmaker showcased a total of 14 internet-, electric- and autonomous-cars across hatchback, sedans and utility vehicle segments. The MG pavilion at the Auto Expo came with various engagement options for visitors, such as the MG Carffe and an accessories and merchandise section. It also featured a dedicated segment for “i-SMART” – the technology that powers the Hector, India’s first internet car, and the ZS EV, India’s first pure electric internet SUV. Participating for the first time at the prestigious industry event, the showcase helped MG demonstrate its technological prowess and global position as a future-forward brand.

