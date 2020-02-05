Take the pledge to vote

Auto Expo 2020: MG Marvel X Electric SUV With Level-3 Autonomous Driving Unveiled in India

Marvel X is part of MG’s focus on developing cutting-edge products with the integrated Internet, Electric, and Autonomous capabilities.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
MG India launched the Marvel X at the Auto Expo 2020 (Image: MG Motors India)

MG Motor India showcased a line-up of global products, including the Marvel X, the world’s first mass-production model to achieve Level-3 Intelligent Driving, at the Auto Expo 2020. Through the product showcase, the brand has reiterated its strong commitment to the Indian market and highlighted its focus on future-ready innovation. Marvel X is part of MG’s focus on developing cutting-edge products with the integrated Internet, Electric, and Autonomous capabilities. Its augmented reality (AR) maps, for instance, make navigation more precise and visual, allowing the vehicle to autonomously find a parking bay and park itself. The showcase highlights MG’s strong technological leadership with a product that is already on the road in key international markets.

Similarly, the Vision-i Concept is touted as “the world’s first 5G zero-screen smart cockpit” and is being developed as a category-defining vehicle that will be the best carrier for 5G travelling scenarios. The futuristic concept car comes equipped with multiple handsfree driving modes such as education, leisure, driving, sleeping or meeting.

At Auto Expo 2020, the carmaker showcased a total of 14 internet, electric and autonomous cars across hatchback, sedans, and utility vehicle segments. Participating for the first time at the prestigious industry event, the showcase helped MG demonstrate its technological prowess and global position as a future-forward brand. MG Motor has the capability to introduce some of these technologies in the next few years in the Indian market.

Speaking about the Auto Expo participation, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are delighted with the reception received for our cutting-edge products. MG’s vision for the future of mobility is connected, tech-driven, and sustainable, and products showcased are a testament to our commitment to enabling this vision. Having successfully introduced category-leading products such as the Hector and the ZS EV in the Indian market, the showcase of 14 global products across different categories is aimed at giving consumers and industry stakeholders a glimpse of the excitement and innovation that the future holds,” Chaba added.

Designed to reflect its strong British lineage and its future-ready brand ethos, the MG pavilion at the Auto Expo came with various engagement options for visitors, such as the 'MG Carffe' and an accessories and merchandise section. It also featured a dedicated segment for “i-SMART”, the technology that powers the MG Hector and the ZS EV.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
