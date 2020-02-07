Auto Expo 2020: Okinawa Cruiser Maxi Scooter Unveiled in India

Okinawa showcased its portfolio of electric two-wheelers at Auto Expo 2020. At the Expo, the company unveiled a prototype maxi-scooter- Cruiser. Additionally, it also displayed its latest offerings- LITE, PraisePro and Ridge+.

The Cruiser features a 4 KWH Lithium-ion, a detachable battery and comes with a high-speed charger that offers a charging time of 2-3 hrs. The scooter can clock a top speed of 100 kmph and is capable of running for over 120 km on a single charge.

Commenting on Okinawa’s participation, Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Founder, Okinawa said, “ Okinawa team has been putting all the efforts to fuel the Electric Vehicle revolution in India. This Auto Expo 2020 provided us the perfect stage to unveil the stunning creations that are result of Okinawa’s tech genetics. Okinawa has always believed that key to innovation is in identifying the requirements of our users. Keeping this in mind, Okinawa has launched its products with unique features and eye-catching designs that would serve the purpose for users of any age. The electric vehicle industry is still very nascent in India and there are many speculations and myths associated with the performance of EVs when compared with petrol run vehicles. Each product by Okinawa is determined to breaking these myths and proving the equal efficiency of EVs to users.”

“As India move towards the larger aim of the shift to e-mobility, I feel confident with the participation of the Indian company like Okinawa and the rigorous efforts they are putting in manufacturing EVs in India and creating awareness. This is the industry's promotion from both sides - consumers and b2b manufacturers. We look forward to the holistic growth of the industry and a greener tomorrow,” said Sh. Anil Shrivastava-Mission Director, Mission on Transformative Mobility & Battery Storage, Niti Aayog, Govt. Of India, present at the occasion.

Okinawa’s campaign at Auto Expo - #PaintyourOwnscooter proved to be very engaging with the attendees. Through the campaign, Okinawa asked visitors to paint their scooter on the digital screen, which became an attraction at the grand event.

Okinawa’s product line and mission #PowertheChange resonate the larger aim of a sustainable, eco-friendly and tech-enabled India. The brand has been in the forefront of driving the shift in mobility in India and is resolute in changing the outlook of Indian audience towards EVs.

