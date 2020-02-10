Auto Expo 2020: Olectra-BYD Launches C9 45-Seater Electric Bus in India

Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and MSME, Nitin Gadkari, unveiled the Olectra-BYD’s C9 electric inter-city coach in India, during the 2020 Auto Expo in Noida. Olectra-BYD operates over 200 eBuses plying across many states in India that has covered a distance of around 1.2 Crore Kilometres on Indian roads.

The 12-meter long C9, a zero-emission comes with 45 to 49-seater configuration. The AC Deluxe bus designed for longer travel distances offers push-back seats. Alo on offer is a latest TV & infotainment system, Wi-fi for all the passengers and inbuilt USB chargers for each seat. The spacious 5 cubic meter luggage space also guarantees ample space for keeping the luggage of the passengers.

The bus is powered by an LFP Battery, that can provide up to 300 Kms of range on a single charge, with Max Power of 360 kW (180 kW X 2 Motors) and speeds of over 100 kmph. The bus also offers a maximum torque of 3,000 Nm.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. N K Rawal, Managing Director – Olectra Greentech said, “Olectra-BYD has been spearheading the electric vehicle adoption in the country with a focus not only to ‘Make in India’ but also ‘Made for India’ to meet the increasing requirements of our diversity in the landscapes and terrains of the country. We have covered significant ground in meeting the requirements of several states in the country and being the partners of choice for the EV revolution in the country for Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad and Kerala where our eBuses are already successfully plying. Our proven ability to introduce new models of electric buses with utmost passenger comfort and safety will enable us to meet the requirements of newer segments.”

“With the latest addition to our product range – C9, our first intercity electric bus, we have once again proven our strong product development capabilities. After leading the eBus deployment on intracity routes, now we have taken this initiative to the intercity routes also which will address the concerns of the distance covered by ebuses. C-9 can cover up to 300 KMs on a single charge which makes it an apt zero-emission travel option for the intercity travel operators leading to savings in the longer run,” added Mr. Naga Satyam, Executive Director – Olectra Greentech while explaining the benefits of newly launched eBus at Auto Expo 2020.

The bus is equipped with various safety features including EU standard FDSS System with TUV certification, ADAS System (Driver Fatigue System) and ITS System as per Indian Regulatory requirement. To handle any crisis, it offers a Panic Alarm System and Emergency lighting system in case of an accident. The Defroster fitted on the bus enables the driving in foggy conditions due to better visibility. These electric buses are manufactured in India by Olectra Greentech in a strategic tie-up with BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd – the world’s largest electric vehicle company, with a presence in over 30+ countries.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.