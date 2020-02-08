Auto Expo 2020: Renault Triber MPV With Easy-R AMT Unveiled in India

Renault revealed the Triber Easy-R AMT at the Auto Expo 2020. Renault Triber Easy-R AMT was unveiled by Fabrice Cambolive, SVP, Chairman of Africa-Middle-East-India-Pacific Region, Groupe Renault and Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations. Renault Triber Easy-R AMT will be launched in the first half of this year. The Triber Easy-R AMT is the outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France and was specifically designed for the Indian market.

The Renault Triber Easy-R AMT measures less than 4-meter car and is spacious, modular, affordable, and fuel-efficient. The car also comes equipped with Traffic Assist technology which allows you to comfortably navigate in heavy traffic conditions. Renault Triber Easy-R AMT comes fitted with the Energy engine: a 1.0-litre fuel-efficient petrol engine with a low total cost of maintenance. The Renault Triber Easy-R AMT comfortably accommodates one to seven adults in less than 4 meters and offers 625L boot space, the largest boot capacity of its category, in the five-seater configuration. The car is built with best level safety features including its 4 airbags.

“With Renault Triber, our commitment was to launch a car that would redefine the conventional notions of the Indian automotive industry. Renault Triber has changed the rules in terms of space and modularity, targeted at a wide set of customers across segments, led by the B-segment. It also gave us the opportunity to be present in the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the Indian automobile market. It is very motivating to see the outstanding response from customers and today we will take another step forward in the Triber journey with the reveal of the Renault Triber Easy-R AMT,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

“Looking at evolving customer preferences, the AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Renault Triber Easy-R AMT. We will continue our pursuit of growth in 2020, led by a strong product plan and a strategic and collaborative approach with all our partners. We look forward to welcoming more customers into the Renault family as we endeavour to substantially build our presence in India,” added Mamillapalle.

With more than 28,000 Tribers already sold in India, Renault has commenced the exports of Triber to South Africa and the SAARC region. Renault will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of Triber to other parts of Africa and the SAARC region, alongside growing the Triber family in India. The company had also recently launched the new Renault Duster and Renault Kwid. In 2019 Renault recorded sales of 88,869 units and a growth of 7.9 per cent over the last year. Renault also exported more than 13,500 cars in 2019. Renault has also expanded its network reach to more than 370 sales and 450 service touchpoints, that include 257 service workshops and 215 locations covered through Workshop On Wheels.

