Auto Expo 2020: Renault Triber MPV with AMT Unveiled in India, Launch Later This Year

Renault has revealed the Triber MPV with AMT at the 2020 Auto Expo in India. In 2019, the company managed to garner over 28,000 bookings for the car uplifting the sales for the company substantially. The Triber offers 625 litres of boot space, which drops to 320 litres in the six-seater layout and 84 litres in the seven-seater arrangement. There’s intuitive cabin storage too, up to 31 litres. For comparison, the Ertiga offers 550 litres of boot space with the 3rd row down, Swift offers a boot space of 268 litres and Hyundai Venue 350 litres.

The Triber offers a number of seat configurations with the independent seats in the third row removable. The second row of the car is sliding, reclinable, foldable and can be tumbled, allowing for up to 200 mm legroom. Moreover, all three rows get air conditioning vents and 12V charging sockets that further add to the comfort of the passengers. The car comes with four airbags: driver, passenger and front sides, which is a first in the segment it operates in. It also offers three-point seatbelts for all three rows, even for the middle rear passenger. Renault Triber will also get the speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder system as standard to comply with the new norms, with a reverse camera option in higher models.

The Renault Triber will feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which will be among the biggest units on offer in the sub-Rs 6 lakh segment. This is even larger than the 7.0-inch unit on Renault’s other cars like Kwid, Lodgy, Duster and Captur. The infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with few intelligent functions such as driving-style coaching and driver economy rating.

The Renault Triber derives the same engine from the Kwid which means under the hood is a 1.0-litre petrol engine capable of churning out 71 bhp at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm at 3500 rpm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT) unit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.