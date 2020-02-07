Auto Expo 2020: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils New Hyundai Creta; See Pics
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan unveils the new Hyundai Creta SUV during the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi. Take a look at the pictures..
Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
[caption id="attachment_2490839" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan unveils the new Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi on February 6, 2020. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2490837" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2490841" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2490865" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2490863" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2490867" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida. (Image: AFP)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2490835" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan attend the launch of new Hyundai Creta SUV during the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2490843" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan attend the launch of new Hyundai Creta SUV during the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2490833" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan attend the launch of new Hyundai Creta SUV during the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]
