Auto Expo 2020: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils New Hyundai Creta; See Pics

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan unveils the new Hyundai Creta SUV during the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi. Take a look at the pictures..

AFP

Updated:February 7, 2020, 10:39 AM IST
Auto Expo 2020: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils New Hyundai Creta; See Pics
Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

[caption id="attachment_2490839" align="alignnone" width="875"]Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan unveils new Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi on February 6, 2020. (Image: Viral Bhayani) Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan unveils the new Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi on February 6, 2020. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490837" align="alignnone" width="875"]Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani) Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490841" align="alignnone" width="875"]Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani) Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490865" align="alignnone" width="875"]Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida. (Image: AFP) Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490863" align="alignnone" width="875"]Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida. (Image: AFP) Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490867" align="alignnone" width="875"]Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida. (Image: AFP) Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490835" align="alignnone" width="875"]Shah Rukh Khan attend the launch of new Hyundai Creta SUV during the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani) Shah Rukh Khan attend the launch of new Hyundai Creta SUV during the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490843" align="alignnone" width="875"]Shah Rukh Khan attend the launch of new Hyundai Creta SUV during the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani) Shah Rukh Khan attend the launch of new Hyundai Creta SUV during the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490833" align="alignnone" width="875"]Shah Rukh Khan attend the launch of new Hyundai Creta SUV during the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani) Shah Rukh Khan attend the launch of new Hyundai Creta SUV during the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]

| Edited by: Sachin Haldankar
