[caption id="attachment_2490839" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan unveils the new Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi on February 6, 2020. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490837" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490841" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490865" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490863" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490867" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan poses next to the newly launched Hyundai Creta SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida. (Image: AFP)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490835" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan attend the launch of new Hyundai Creta SUV during the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490843" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan attend the launch of new Hyundai Creta SUV during the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2490833" align="alignnone" width="875"] Shah Rukh Khan attend the launch of new Hyundai Creta SUV during the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)[/caption]

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.