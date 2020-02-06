Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Vision IN Mid-Size SUV Concept Unveiled in India

Skoda Auto India showcased the Vision IN at the Auto Expo 2020. The mid-size SUV concept study, designed and developed under the Skoda Auto led ‘India 2.0’ project of the Volkswagen Group is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The Czech marque also showcased the flagship SUV Kodiaq 2.0 TSI, the new Karoq 1.5 TSI, the Laurin and Klement as well as the Sportline variants of the facelifted Superb, the powerful Octavia RS 245, and the Monte Carlo and the Matte Concept of the Rapid 1.0 TSI. To commemorate its 125 year anniversary, Skoda Auto also presented the luxurious 1948 Superb OHV.

Commenting on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said: “This is a very special year for the Skoda Auto family. We are celebrating our 125 year anniversary. The Vision IN having drawn its inspiration from this rich history and heritage blurs the line between beauty and functionality. It is a vehicle tailored to meet the needs and aspirations of the Indian subcontinent and testifies an interplay of the Czech Bohemian glass work as well as the traditional Kalamkari art. We are confident that this mid-size SUV when launched in 2021, will be a top contender for prospective buyers and will garner substantial market share in the segment in which it operates. Through the product offensive campaign, increased geographical presence, innovative brand awareness programs and numerous customer-centric service initiatives, we are focusing on strengthening the brand in India”.

Skoda Vision IN

Featuring a distinctive front and large bonnet, the Vision IN’s Skoda SUV family resemblance is clear. The wide Skoda grille features striking double slats, both the frame and the slats are made of lead crystal, and have LED illumination. The two-part LED headlights also exhibit crystalline structures. In the upper part, which reaches as far as the Skoda grille, glass elements create the LED dipped beam, LED high beam and an L-shaped LED module for the daytime running lights and indicators. The LED fog lights are arranged below this. The upper section of the sculpted bumper has been given added depth, is body-coloured and incorporates a wide, crystalline, mesh-effect air inlet. The lower section consists of a rugged, aluminium front spoiler.

The straight roofline has a panoramic glass roof and buffed aluminium roof rails. The vehicle has a three-dimensional tornado line and powerful wheel arches. The car has sculptured plastic side trims in matt anthracite and 19-inch alloy wheels with polished surfaces. The side profile of the chrome-framed windows extends all the way to the D-pillar and the rear side has a slanted rear window and ‘ŠKODA’ in block lettering. The Skoda Vision IN has L-shaped LED tail lights with horizontal reflectors, a crystalline strip of light between the reflectors, and a rugged aluminium diffuser on the lower section.

The Skoda Vision IN has an elongated dashboard with decorative trim and contoured radiator grille. The decor pays homage to the traditional Indian textile printing technique, in which classic motifs are printed onto fabric using handmade East Indian rosewood stamps. At the same time, the characteristic Skoda crystal seam on the dashboard and door panels as well as decorative armrest trims made of genuine crystal make reference to the traditional Czech art of glass cutting. A new crystal button on the dashboard lets the driver communicate with the infotainment system’s digital assistant in the same way they would if they were using the free-standing 12.3 inches (31.24 cm) central screen.

The Skoda Vision IN also has an individually configurable Virtual Cockpit and shift-by-wire technology. The gear selector is no longer connected to the 7 speed DSG mechanically. Instead, it relays which gear has been chosen electronically. The classic selector lever has been replaced with a small rocker switch for operation. The convenient electromechanical parking brake means the familiar handbrake lever is also no longer required. This creates spaciousness and makes it possible to keep the centre console much smaller and tidier. The gained space resulting from this has been used for several new storage compartments. The three-spoke steering wheel is another important component of the new interior concept.

Alongside wood and natural leather, The Skoda Vision IN also makes use of vegan as well as recycled materials. The floor mats are made of Piñatex, for example. Pineapple leather, as it is also known, is a leather-like fabric made from waste pineapple leaves. The concept study’s roof lining is made from recycled plastic fibres and, owing to the transition from black to orange that is drawn across the entire roof, provides another distinctive visual highlight.

The Skoda Vision IN concept study is 4,256 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm; its height is 1,589 mm. The Vision IN is powered by a petrol engine. The 1.5 TSI delivering 110 kW (150 PS) transfers its maximum torque of 250 Nm to the front wheels via a 7 speed DSG. It takes the concept study 8.7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h. Its top speed is 195 km/h. The Vision IN features 7.5J×19 alloy wheels fitted with 235/45 R19 tyres.

Other Skoda Auto Offerings on Display

Alongside the Karoq featuring a 1.5 TSI engine with a power output of 110 kW (150 PS) as a newcomer to the Indian market, Skoda is also showcasing a Superb L&K and a Kodiaq L&K, each fitted with a 2.0 TSI delivering 140 kW (190 PS), at the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. The sporty Octavia RS 245 producing 180 kW (245 PS), the Rapid 1.0 TSI in the Monte Carlo trim level and Matte Concept, as well as a 2.0 TDI Superb Sportline 140 kW (190 PS), round off the Skoda models on display at the exhibition. In addition to current models, Skoda will also exhibit a 1948 Skoda Superb OHV at its stand. The vehicle equipped with bodywork manufactured in the Kvasiny plant has been lovingly restored over the last three years.

