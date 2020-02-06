Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki Katana, GSX-RR MotoGP, V-Strom 650XT Showcased in India

Suzuki Motorcycle also launched the BS-VI editions of the All-New Access 125, Gixxer series, Burgman Street and Intruder in India at the Auto Expo 2020.

News18.com

February 6, 2020
Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki Katana, GSX-RR MotoGP, V-Strom 650XT Showcased in India
Suzuki V-Strom XT. (Image source: Suzuki Motorcycles)

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, launched the BS-VI editions of the All-New Access 125, Gixxer series, Burgman Street and Intruder at Auto Expo 2020, Greater Noida. SMIPL displayed its product portfolio including the entire range of scooters and motorcycles, along with BS-VI compliant V-Storm 650 XT 2020 edition. Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street also progress to Fuel Injection, with BS-VI compliant engine, which provides smooth power delivery, thus offering optimum combustion efficiency in different riding conditions.

Along with the current India product portfolio, SMIPL also displayed The Katana and Team Suzuki Ecstar Moto GP machine, GSX-RR for biking enthusiasts. In addition, new colour concept models of Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Burgman Street were showcased at the SMIPL Pavilion this year. SMIPL will evaluate on launching the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Burgman Street in MotoGP colour, basis the customer’s feedback at the Auto Expo 2020.

Suzuki Motorcycle India will exhibit 23 products including the Gixxer Cup bikes. These Gixxer SF 250 race units from Gixxer Cup 2019 edition will be available at the pavilion as a part of virtual reality station, where the visitors will get to enjoy the immersive virtual racing entertainment and experience the thrill of the ride at a racetrack.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We feel proud to launch the BS-VI compliant versions of our entire range of products, way ahead of the regulation deadline. Suzuki’s growth momentum for FY2019-20 has been fueled by well-balanced and superior performance product portfolio. We aim to continue the image of premium two-wheeler brand in the country by further adding value to the overall riding experience of the customers. The new fiscal year holds newer challenges as we get set to roll out the all-new BS-VI compliant products, strengthen our motorcycle offering and continue to emphasize our growth strategy for the Indian market”.

Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “The year has been special for Suzuki Motorcycle India as we entered the quarter-litre segment with our marquee brand – Suzuki Gixxer followed by the launch of the All-New Access 125 BS6 compliant. Auto Expo 2020 has provided us with the perfect platform to display all our upcoming BS-VI product fleet further solidifying our position in the two-wheeler market. Today’s market demands premium products with a seamless amalgamation of performance, style and thrill, which coincides perfectly with our current product strategy”.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has also provided various exciting offers for on-the-spot booking to entice the customers at Auto Expo 2020.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
