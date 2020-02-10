Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki Katana Revealed in India - Watch Video

Like the GSX-S1000F, the Katana to gets a twin-spar aluminium frame. The ergonomics are slightly different with a more sport touring theme.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
Auto Expo 2020: Suzuki Katana Revealed in India - Watch Video
Suzuki Katana. (Image source: News18.com)

At this year's Auto Expo, Suzuki Motorcycles India unveiled the all-new Katana. The motorcycle sources its inspiration from Suzuki's popular sport touring motorcycle from the 1980s and 1990s. The 2020 Katana is based on the GSX-S1000F which means it gets a 999-cc in-line four-cylinder engine that churns out 147bhp and 105Nm of torque.

Like the GSX-S1000F, the Katana to gets a twin-spar aluminium frame. The ergonomics are slightly different with a more sport touring theme. Upfront there is a squarish headlight that pays tribute to the old Katana with the rest of the body screaming neo-retro. However, a few modern elements on the motorcycle include LED headlamps and a full-colour TFT instrument cluster.

The bike is suspended with the help of a fully-adjustable KYB 43 mm USD fork at the front, and a link-type monoshock set-up at the rear. The electronic package on the motorcycle includes a three-level traction control which can be switched off. Braking duties are taken care of by Brembo, with radial callipers and ABS. The bike tips the scale at 215kg and Suzuki will bring it to India if the market shows impressive demand. It will enter the Indian market via the CKD route and will be assembled within our shores.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
