Auto Expo 2020: Tata Altroz Electric Hatchback Unveiled - Watch Video

Tata Motors took the spotlight with a wide range of electric vehicle at the 2020 Auto Expo this year. The company resurrected the Sierra badge in an electric avatar and the HBX concept that sits below the Nexon. In addition to this, the company also dropped wraps on the electric version of the recently-launched Altroz premium hatchback.

On the outside, subtle tweaks come in the form of revised front and rear bumpers, new design alloy wheels, blue highlights, and a repositioned badge that now sits on the blacked-out section of the tailgate. Other changes in terms of exteriors come in the form of a closed-off grille and star patterns on the front air dam.

On the inside, the story remains the same in tandem with the Altroz on sale now. The new AV vents that were seen at the 2019 Geneva motor show has been carried over along with ample use of blue highlights that serves as a visual indicator for the EV version. Also new in the electric variant is the rotary gear knob, though it remains to be seen if the car’s electric parking brake will make it into production.

The model was showcased without any word on its powertrain but we can expect the brand’s Ziptron powertrains comprising of a permanent magnet AC motor that powers the front wheels via a single-speed gearbox. The lithium-ion battery in the car is aimed to provide a range of 250-300km on a single charge with a capability to be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes with DC charging.

