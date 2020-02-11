Auto Expo 2020: Tata HBX Micro-SUV Concept Unveiled - Watch Video

Tata has unveiled its first stab at the micro-SUV segment with the HBX concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in India. The company claims that the car is almost production-ready and will be launched later this year. The concept was first previewed under the name H2X at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and will be placed below the Nexon at its launch.

The HBX is the second model in the company’s line-up that will be based on the ALFA platform following the recently-launched Altroz premium hatchback. The styling on the car has been toned down since its showcase in Geneva last year. In line with Tata’s new design language that was seen in the Harrier, the HBX too comes with a split-headlamp set up at the front. On the sides, the HBX features a prominent belt-line with squared wheel arches. It sits on a set of blacked-out alloy wheels that was displayed with knobby tyres at the expo.

The HBX measures in at 3,840mm long, 1,822mm wide and 1,635mm tall, with a 2,450mm wheelbase. This is closely similar to the Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback in terms of length and wheelbase, though it’s wider and taller, to help give it a more SUV-like look.

Like the Tiago and Tigor, the HBX will also be a petrol-only model and is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that puts out 86hp through a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. In the domestic market, the car will rival the likes of Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.