Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors Displays Commercial Vehicles Line-Up

Tata Motors displayed the new Winger and the new Tata Prima 5530.S Facelift at the Auto Expo 2020.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors Displays Commercial Vehicles Line-Up
Tata Motors Logo (Image courtesy: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Tata Motors showcased their all-new range of passenger, electric, and commercial vehicles at the Auto Expo 2020, the country’s largest auto show. Tata Motors focussed on four keywords, Connected, Electric, Shared and Safe, for the future of mobility. The company has four new globals unveils, a pre-production preview and a commercial launch under its belt.

BS-VI Range of Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors unveiled the new Winger and the new Tata Prima 5530.S Facelift. The Tata Prima facelift comes with a power-packed drivetrain of ISBe 6.7L, 300HP, BS-VI engine and G1150 gearbox, known for its robust durability and reliability. It is designed to deliver high performance, fuel efficiency and better TCO.

In the commercial electric vehicle space, Tata Motors displayed the Tata 4/12m Low Floor Entry Electric Bus- the first fully electric drivetrain. It is a state-of-the-art solution for urban transport requirements. The Tata Ultra T.7 Electric was also on display, as India’s first-ever intermediate commercial electric truck. The Tata Ultra T.7 Electric is designed to foster agile goods movement across all businesses, making it the best fit for city transportation.

Commenting on the launch, Tata Sons Group Chairman, N Chandrasekaran said: “The theme of our pavilion is a thoughtful representation of what India needs, how Tata Motors can contribute, and how we as the Tata Group are taking the lead in providing a transformative ecosystem solution in India. We are proud to offer one of the largest range of BS-VI portfolios and this shows our commitment towards a clean and green environment. Tata Group has taken lead in driving the Government’s vision of electrifying India and building a comprehensive and sustainable ecosystem, by leveraging the Group’s rich experience and diversified competencies. The recently launched Tata uniEVerse is a holistic approach addressing all aspects of e-mobility solutions, from infrastructure to charging network and phase-wise manufacturing plan, to provide our consumers with a future-ready sustainable and efficient e-mobility environment”.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors Ltd. Said: “We’re super excited to showcase our new and upgraded products across passenger, electric and commercial vehicles as they are not only BS-VI ready, but they go beyond in terms of value, technology, features, experience, to meet the mobility aspirations of our customers. Each product at the Tata Motors pavilion is a careful, practical and emotional work of art designed to provide more delight to its customers”.

 

