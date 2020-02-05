Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
2-min read

Auto Expo 2020: Tata Sierra Electric, HBX Mini-SUV Concepts Unveiled in India

Tata Motors displayed its upcoming flagship SUV, the Gravitas, in its production-spec, scheduled to be launched in the first half of 2021.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 12:25 PM IST
Tata HBX
Tata HBX. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Tata Motors showcased its ‘New Forever’ range of Passenger Vehicles with 12 exhibits across cars and utility vehicles. Two concepts based on the Alfa Arc ‘Agile Light Flexible Advanced’ Architecture were unveiled. The ‘HBX Showcar’ is a pre-production model based on the ‘H2X concept’. The Sierra EV Concept is a fully electric SUV. Tata Motors also unveiled the Hexa Safari Edition, a combination of two SUVs, the Hexa and the iconic Safari.

Derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform, and customised as Omega-Arc (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) for India, Tata Motors launched the Harrier 2020 which comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission, mated to the next-generation 170PS BS-VI Kryotec diesel engine. The SUV comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat, and more. The Harrier 2020 is priced at Rs.13.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) for the manual version and Rs.16.25 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) for the automatic version. Bookings are open and the car will be available at dealerships later this month.

Tata Motors also showcased its new flagship SUV, the Gravitas, in its production-spec, scheduled to be launched in the first half of 2021. Tata Motors also displayed the newly-launched Nexon EV and the Altroz EV in the electric passenger vehicle space.

Tata Sierra. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com) Tata Sierra. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors Ltd. Said: “We’re super excited to showcase our new and upgraded products across passenger, electric and commercial vehicles as they are not only BS-VI ready, but they go beyond in terms of value, technology, features, experience, to meet the mobility aspirations of our customers. Each product at the Tata Motors pavilion is a careful, practical and emotional work of art designed to provide more delight to its customers”.

Tata Motors showcased their all-new range of passenger, electric, and commercial vehicles at the Auto Expo 2020, the country’s largest auto show. Tata Motors focussed on four keywords, Connected, Electric, Shared and Safe, for the future of mobility. The company has four new global unveils, a pre-production preview and a commercial launch under its belt.

Commenting on the launch, Tata Sons Group Chairman, N Chandrasekaran said: “The theme of our pavilion is a thoughtful representation of what India needs, how Tata Motors can contribute, and how we as the Tata Group are taking the lead in providing a transformative ecosystem solution in India. We are proud to offer one of the largest range of BS-VI portfolios and this shows our commitment towards a clean and green environment. Tata Group has taken lead in driving the Government’s vision of electrifying India and building a comprehensive and sustainable ecosystem, by leveraging the Group’s rich experience and diversified competencies. The recently launched Tata uniEVerse is a holistic approach addressing all aspects of e-mobility solutions, from infrastructure to charging network and phase-wise manufacturing plan, to provide our consumers with a future-ready sustainable and efficient e-mobility environment”.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
