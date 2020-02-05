Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen T-Roc Mid-Size SUV Unveiled in India

Volkswagen India unveiled its SUV line-up at the Auto Expo 2020. The product line-up will participate in the growing SUV segments, which receive heightened customer interest. The brand introduced its new SUV family, which comprises of the Volkswagen Taigun, T-Roc, Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace.

Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc has a progressive design language, with a coupé-style roof, distinctively wide front end and concise proportions. It exudes character and confidence. The integrated LED headlights and unique LED daytime running lights creates an unmistakable look, especially when driven at night. The dual-tone rooftop enhances the sporty look, as it matches perfectly with the eclectic body colour. The carline will be introduced with a TSI petrol engine mated to Volkswagen’s 7-speed DSG gearbox. Further, it will consist of all the standard equipment that’s part of the brand’s global SUV portfolio – panoramic sunroof, 6-airbags, ABS, ESC and infotainment solutions for Apple and Android users, providing customers with comfortable driving experience.

Speaking at the Auto Expo 2020, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said: “With the India premiere of Volkswagen’s SUV family, the brand is showcasing its clear direction and focus for the Indian market. Our SUV range over the next two years will cater to every customer segment. We will be launching the Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc in H1 2020, in turn, giving customers a plethora of options from Brand Volkswagen". Further, Knapp added: “The launch of “New Volkswagen” marks the beginning of a new era for the brand. It is indeed a tremendous opportunity for us to showcase the new approach of the brand to our customers. The ‘Vibrant Power’ of Volkswagen will be reflected across our brand touchpoints. Thus, giving it a uniform 360° experience”.

With its SUV range catering to different customer groups, Volkswagen also launched its new brand design for the Indian market. The symbol and trademark will form a more modern, clearer and simpler new logo. There will now be a ‘moving frame’ in the future, which allows the flexible position of the logo. Thus creating a user-friendly interface, intended for digital applications.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.