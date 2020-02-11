Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen Taigun Mid-Size SUV Unveiled - Watch Video

Volkswagen India unveiled its SUV line-up at the Auto Expo 2020. The product line-up will participate in the growing SUV segments, which receive heightened customer interest. The brand introduced its new SUV family, which comprises of the Volkswagen Taigun, T-Roc, Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace.

Under Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project, the Taigun is the first product built on the MQB A0 IN platform. The SUV will be powered by Volkswagen’s renowned TSI technology combined with the brand’s globally acclaimed DSG gearbox. The Taigun has a dominant front making it look bolder, muscular in turn giving it a sporty SUV stance. The interiors are plush with leatherette seats and a digital instrument cluster. It’s contemporary in its design and would suit the active lifestyle of an Indian consumer.

Further, the rear of the car has a new design element, it is illuminated with a LED strip that is bordered by a glossy black trim. It runs across the whole width of the car and integrates into Volkswagen’s LED signature tail-lamps on either side. At Volkswagen, safety is ingrained in our DNA. Like every Volkswagen carline, the Taigun is equipped with safety features such as 6-airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC) among others.

With its SUV range catering to different customer groups, Volkswagen also launched its new brand design for the Indian market. The symbol and trademark will form a more modern, clearer and simpler new logo. There will now be a ‘moving frame’ in the future, which allows the flexible position of the logo. Thus creating a user-friendly interface, intended for digital applications.

