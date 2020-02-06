Auto Expo 2020: Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace SUV Unveiled in India

Volkswagen India unveiled its SUV line-up at the Auto Expo 2020. The product line-up will participate in the growing SUV segments, which receive heightened customer interest. The brand introduced its new SUV family, which comprises of the Volkswagen Taigun, T-Roc, Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

One of the most spacious SUVs, the Allspace is a 7-seater carline with a generous passenger compartment. The carline has a large boot space that fits every kind of luggage. On folding the third row, the cargo space doubles making it convenient to transport luggage from one place to another. The ergonomic design language, roomy interiors and exceptional build quality give a consumer the freedom to spontaneously plan any kind of adventure. The Tiguan AllSpace is a petrol-powered engine, it comprises of Volkswagen’s renowned TSI technology, which is mated to a 7-speed 4Motion DSG gearbox.

Volkswagen Tiguan

The Tiguan has sold over 3.5 million units sold across 150 markets. It is designed to make a powerful statement. Its muscular hood contours and chrome-finished grille creates a lasting first impression. It balances between sleek and ruggedness and is complemented by its clean and bold lines. The Tiguan conveys a sense of sophistication with its elegant chrome finished headlights and honeycomb grille design. Under the hood, lies a 2.0L TDI engine combined with a 7-speed 4Motion DSG automatic gearbox, delivering a power output of 143PS and 340 Nm of torque. Based on Volkswagen’s MQB platform, the Tiguan has several features like Pedestrian Safety (Active Hood), 6-airbags, Hill Start Assist, Self-sealing Tyres, ‘Vienna’ Leather Seats, Cruise Control, AppConnect, Rain and Light sensor, LED Headlamps with DRLs, LED tail-lamps, Easy Open Boot, Panoramic Sunroof and Keyless Entry and Go among others.

Speaking at the Auto Expo 2020, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said: “With the India premiere of Volkswagen’s SUV family, the brand is showcasing its clear direction and focus for the Indian market. Our SUV range over the next two years will cater to every customer segment. We will be launching the Tiguan Allspace and T-Roc in H1 2020, in turn, giving customers a plethora of options from Brand Volkswagen". Further, Knapp added: “The launch of “New Volkswagen” marks the beginning of a new era for the brand. It is indeed a tremendous opportunity for us to showcase the new approach of the brand to our customers. The ‘Vibrant Power’ of Volkswagen will be reflected across our brand touchpoints. Thus, giving it a uniform 360° experience”.

With its SUV range catering to different customer groups, Volkswagen also launched its new brand design for the Indian market. The symbol and trademark will form a more modern, clearer and simpler new logo. There will now be a ‘moving frame’ in the future, which allows the flexible position of the logo. Thus creating a user-friendly interface, intended for digital applications.

