Auto Expo 2020: World's Most Affordable EV Ora R1 Showcased - Watch Video

As the global automotive industry makes an imminent shift away from traditional fossil-fuel-powered vehicles towards a cleaner and sustainable options, global automakers and their markets are expected to adapt quickly. Keep the range anxiety aside, and another giant hurdle for electric vehicles to flourish is the cost of the vehicles. Considering that a majority of the biggest auto markets in the world are developing countries, price plays a huge part amidst the price-sensitive consumers.

Keeping an eye on the same, China-based Great Wall Motor has unveiled the cheapest electric vehicle of the world in India. The Ora R1 which operates in the company’s newly created EV subsidiary delivers a maximum cruising range of 351km with the help of a 35kW motor. The car comes at a price of 8,680 to $11,293 in the international market which roughly converts to Rs 6.2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Great Wall Motors confirmation comes after Morris Garages’ successful launch of its feature-rich MG Hector in India. Great Wall Motors is looking for a suitable location to set up its manufacturing unit in India. The Chinese auto major will showcase products from its brand Haval at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.

Based in Baoding Hebel, around 150km south of Beijing, Great Wall Motors is said to be planning to showcase Haval's successful SUVs: the H4, H6 and H9, at Auto Expo. Apart from this, the company is expected to exhibit a couple of electric cars from sister brand WEY. Great Wall Motors sold 115,162 units in November 2019, with H6 accounting for 41,676 units or 50 per cent. Of the total number of units sold, the sale of Haval’s SUV was pegged at 83,378 units or an overwhelming 72 per cent.

Named after the Great Wall of China, the company came into being in 1984. Great Wall Motors hit the headlines in 2016 when it set the record of selling 1,074,471 cars worldwide, registering an increase of 26 per cent compared to 2015. It was China’s first private auto manufacturer to become a public company in December 2003 when it made an initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Apart from China, the company has an overseas production facility in Ecuador, Bulgaria, Egypt, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Iran, Nigeria, Ukraine, Senegal, Russia, and Vietnam.

