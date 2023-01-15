Auto Expo 2023: All-Electric BYD Seal Sedan Unveiled in India with 700 Km Driving Range

Chinese auto manufacturer BYD has introduced its new electric luxury sedan BYD Seal at the Auto Expo 2023. The company, which already sells two electric cars in India, has showcased the sedan for the first time in the country.

The BYD Seal has a smooth and sleek design and is built on the e-Platform 3.0. Due to this, the car has an “excellent aero drag coefficient” of 0.219Cd. It features the ‘ocean aesthetics’ design language and has features like split headlamp design, full-width LED light bar at the rear, all-glass roof, four boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, and flush-fitting door handles.

In terms of size, the BYD Seal is 1,875 mm wide, 4,800 mm long, and 1,460 mm in height. The Seal draws its power from BYD’s Blade Battery and uses the Cell to Body technology, which integrates the battery into the vehicle.

The sedan is offered in two battery pack options that power its electric motors. The 61.4 kWh battery pack can give a range of 550 km to the vehicle while the claimed range for the 82.5 kWh battery unit variant is up to 700 km. With the bigger battery pack, the BYD Seal can reach 0 to 100 kmph in mere 3.8 seconds. BYD says it has 50:50 golden axle load distribution ratio which improves the performance of the vehicle significantly.

The e-Platform 3.0 of the BYD Seal integrates the drive, braking and steering system and offers a smooth driving experience. It has designed exclusively by BYD for pure electric vehicles and features shorter overhangs and longer wheelbase. This allows for the expansion of passenger space and improvement in the vehicle’s aerodynamic design.

BYD Seal is offered in single-motor and dual-motor powertrain options in the global market. The single-motor variant can be paired with both smaller and bigger battery but the dual-motor variant can be bought with the larger battery pack only.

BYD is likely to sell the dual-motor variant in India. It will be an all-wheel drive (AWD) where the front axle-mounted electric motor will produce 215 bhp of power while the rear one will churn out 307 bhp. BYD Seal will be the third passenger EV launched within two years by the brand and it will go on sale in India by Q4 this year.

