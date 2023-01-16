Auto Expo 2023: All-Electric MG 5 Estate Makes First Public Appearance in India

MG Motors has displayed MG5 electric estate at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The EV, which is already on sale across markets in Europe is reportedly part of MG’s electric car plans for India. The car sports a bold blanked-off front grille and swept-back sleek headlamps giving it an aggressive road presence. The front bumper houses the charging port in the centre. Talking about the rear design of the EV, there is a pair of sleek LED taillights that sync perfectly with the car’s angular design elements.

On the inside, MG5 features a fairly clean and clutter-free design with a digital instrument panel and infotainment system. There’s a 3-spoke steering wheel that has a futuristic appearance. The vehicle sports a rotating drive mode selection knob and a rectangular touchscreen infotainment system located in the centre.

A 61.1 kWh battery pack powers the front-mounted electric motor in the MG5 estate. It has a maximum range of 402 km on a single charge, while top power and peak torque are rated at 154 bhp and 256 Nm, respectively. The MG5 is available with two sets of battery packs worldwide. A single charge of the smaller 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery is said to extend its range up to 320 kilometres.

The larger 61.1 kWh battery, as mentioned before, pack guarantees a 400 km range before requiring recharging. With the EV, MG Motor provides an 11 kW AC charger. The company claims that the MG5 can charge from 5 to 80 percent of its capacity in less than 40 minutes with a 150 kWh DC charger.

