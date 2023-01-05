Auto Expo 2023 — Components Show: Dates, Venue, Timings, Brands and More Details

The Components Show at Auto Expo 2023 will take place between Jan 12-15 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. It is jointly organised by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Over 800 companies from 15 countries will participate in the Components Show including Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK and USA, with six Country Pavilions – France, Germany, Japan, Poland, South Korea and UK. The biggest absentee at this event will be China.

Sharing the highlights of the show, Sunjay Kapur, President, ACMA & Chairman, Sona Comstar said, “I am delighted that the 16th edition of Auto Expo 2023 - Components, the most awaited event of the automotive industry, has shaped very well. With participation from over 800 companies, several of them from overseas, we have been completely sold out. In the backdrop of strong economic recovery and rising vehicle sales in the country, the Auto Expo 2023- Components is expected to create newer opportunities for the components industry as also provide a platform to showcase its prowess as it strives to stay relevant in a fast-transforming industry."

The Components Show 2023 will be larger than the previous editions as it will be spread across an area of over 60,000 sq mts covering the newly constructed halls with additional facilities at the Mezzanine level for parallel networking and conference events, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Business hours are between 10:00 AM – 06:00 PM on January 12–14 and 10:00 AM – 01:00 PM on January 15, while General Public hours are 01:30–05:00 PM on January 15, 2023. Entry to the exhibition halls closes every day 30 minutes prior to the closing time, while entry to the events venue closes one hour before closing. There are two gates for entering Pragati Maidan Gate 4 on Bhairon Road and Gate 10 – Metro Gate. Free shuttle services at Gate 10 will be available for the visitors from Pragati Maidan Metro Station to the exhibition halls.

The official theme of the Components Show 2023 is ‘Technovation – Future Technologies & Innovations’. Several parallel events will be organised alongside this show such as ACMA Aftermarket Summit, ACMA Global Summit & Automotive Technology Partnership Summit & Expo (ATPSE) and ACMA IPO Forum.

Talking about the focus of the show, Vipin Sondhi, Chairman, CII National Committee on Future Mobility and Battery Storage as also Chairman CII National Committee on Technology, R&D and Innovation said, “With significant disruptive changes being witnessed in the automotive ecosystem the world over and in India, the Auto Expo 2023- Components show will be reflective of these dominant trends including electric mobility, ADAS, biofuel & flex-fuel based engine technologies, vehicular safety technologies, sustainable & ecologically sound manufacturing practices, digitisation, automotive start-ups, Innovative technologies & solutions and much more."

As per the official press release by SIAM, CII and ACMA, nearly 200 companies will be launching/displaying over 1,400 new products and technologies at the Components Show 2023. It will be held following govt regulation with regards to COVID. The last edition in 2020 had a footfall of 1 lakh visitors and they are expecting more than 1 lakh visitors this year including businessmen, government officials, diplomatic community and the media, from 40 countries.

