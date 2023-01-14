Auto Expo 2023: Hydrogen-Powered Toyota Corolla Cross H2 Concept Debuts in India

Toyota has been at the forefront of developing a greener energy system as an alternative to petrol and diesel-powered vehicles. The company focuses on its “multi-technology strategy," which includes the introduction of robust hybrid technology and the current hydrogen-powered vehicle in the passenger car segment. In this bid, Toyota has now displayed its Corolla Cross H2 Hydrogen Concept at the Auto Expo 2023.

Also Read: MG Euniq 7 Fuel-Cell MPV Showcased at Auto Expo 2023, Features Hydrogen Cylinder as Fuel

The car was unveiled globally last month and there are almost no discernible changes between the Corolla Cross H2 Hydrogen Concept and the existing Corolla Cross with conventional power.

Toyota Corolla Cross H2 Concept Design

The styling includes smooth headlights, a sizable radiator grille with matching housing in black, and a robust skid plate. Several elements like a shark fin antenna, wheel arches that are squared off, and substantial side body cladding further accentuate the vehicle’s sporty appearance. It also features taillights in a wraparound shape at the back. To further establish its unique personality, the concept car is painted in a dual blue-white colour scheme.

Toyota Corolla Cross H2 Concept Engine

The only distinction is found within in terms of a changed powertrain to incorporate the Hydrogen power element which is the key feature of this idea. A 1.6L inline 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which is a direct lift-off from the GR Corolla hatch, provides power for the Corolla Cross H2 and the front wheels receive the power from a 6-speed iMT gearbox. The production version of the Corolla Cross in Thailand is available with both petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrains.

Moving on to the hydrogen component, the Corolla Cross has two operating tanks, with a capacity of 70 Mpa pressure. The tanks are placed under the seat and boot floor. Toyota specifies compressed gaseous hydrogen as the fuel type for the Corolla Cross H2 Concept.

Toyota Corolla Cross H2 Concept Dimensions

The car has dimensions of 4490 mm in length, 1825 mm in width, and 1620 mm in height, with a 2640 mm wheelbase.

According to Toyota’s official statement after the global unveiling of the car in December, “The key merits of hydrogen combustion include the ability to leverage existing internal combustion engine technologies, quick refuelling times and a clear reduction in the use and need for limited-supply resources such as lithium and nickel."

Read all the Latest Auto News here