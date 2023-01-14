Auto Expo 2023: Keeway SR250 Launched at Rs 1.49 Lakh in India, All You Need to Know

Keeway has rolled out its new SR250 at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. Priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the neo-retro motorcycle wil compete with TVS Ronin and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in the Indian market. Keeway SR250 is the elder sibling of the Keeway SR125 and hence packs more power and also looks slightly chunkier.

According to the manufacturer, the SR250 will appeal to a “much mature audience that is well settled and family oriented”. With a neo-retro look, the bike has both modern and classic design elements. The weight of the SR250 is just 120 kg, making it significantly lighter than TVS Ronin as well as Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The lower weight is likely to make the motorcycle manoeuvre easily in city traffic and ease the load on the rider.

The Keeway SR250 draws its power from a single-cylinder 4-stroke air-cooled engine. Mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the 223 cc engine can generate a maximum power of 16 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 16 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

In terms of styling, it has been given a round instrument cluster, round tail lamp, and a ribbed seat to suit the neo-retro look. Keeway is offering the SR250 in three colours namely Glossy White, Glossy Red, and Glossy Black. The fuel capacity of the SR250 is 14.2 litres, which is enough to run daily errands without having the need to refuel the machine frequently. The ground clearance of the bike is kept at 160 mm while the seat height is 780 mm.

The bike gets spoke wheels with single disc brakes of 300 mm and 200 mm in the front and rear, respectively. Keeway has also offered dual channel ABS for the bike to ensure rider safety. The booking for the Keeway SR250 has opened at Rs 2,000.

The SR125, meanwhile, lacks on some features such as dual channel ABS but is priced lower at Rs 1,19,000 (ex-showroom). With a smaller engine, the bike’s power figures are also small. Its 125cc engine produces 9.7 hp of max power and 8.2 Nm of peak torque.

