Auto Expo 2023 LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Cars, Kia, MG Motors Kickstart Show with New Car, EV and SUV Launches

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 12:27 IST
Greater Noida, India
Auto Expo 2023 LIVE Updates: MG Motor India has launched the Hector facelift at a starting price of Rs 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023. Unveiled last week in the Indian market, it has been presented in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations. India’s flagship motor show Auto Expo returned on Wednesday after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Read More
Hyundai India has launched the all-electric Ioniq 5 SUV at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023. This price is valid for only the first 500 units. The bookings for the all-electric SUV had commenced last month at a token payment of Rs 1 lakh.
Toshihiro Suzuki, President, Suzuki Motor Company said, “India is a very large export base, Suzuki Motor Company likely to see record exports in 2023,” as per Moneycontrol. “Making efforts to expand exports from India,” he said.
To reduce traffic congestion in the city, Noida Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions on several stretches and routes.
🚨 यातायात एडवाइजरी🚨दिनांक 11.01.2023 से 18.01.2023 तक एक्सपो मार्ट ग्रेटर नोएडा में प्रस्तावित “ऑटो एक्सपो द मोटर शो-2023” के आयोजन के दृष्टिगत यातायात का व्यवस्थापन!यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/Dc4xV564Lp
— Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) January 9, 2023
The company unveiled three two-wheelers under Ampere brand series — Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and a multi-utility scooter Ampere NXU, as per Mint. The company also introduced commercial three-wheeler electric passenger vehicle – Greaves ELP, cargo EV Greaves ELC and a concept Greaves Aero Vision.
Tata Motors has a strong presence in the Indian electric vehicle market, with the Nexon and Tigor EV dominating the sales. Now, the company is set to unveil six new electric vehicles for the Indian market at Auto Expo 2023. While the lineup is yet to be confirmed, Tata is expected to display Punch EV, Curvv and Avinya EV Concepts at the event. Tata Motors EV division has teased the Altroz electric, Harrier electric, and Safari electric at its social media channels.
Pravaig Veer EV for Indian Army showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
MG Motor India has showcased its much-awaited MG4 electric hatchback at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The Electric hatch was launched internationally in July 2022 and EV enthusiasts have been waiting for its India debut since then. READ MORE
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its first all-electric SUV Concept at the Auto Expo 2023. Named as EVX, it is expected to go on sale in 2025 in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki EVX will measure 4,300 mm in length while the wheelbase will be around 2,700 mm. It will have a width of 1,800 mm and height of 1,600 mm.
The Next-Gen Hector has key safety features such as 6 airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all four-wheel disc brakes, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors.
MG Motor India has launched the Hector facelift at a starting price of Rs 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023. Unveiled last week in the Indian market, it has been presented in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations. The 2023 MG Hector facelift will be available in five variants namely Style, Smart, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro & Savvy Pro.
JBM Auto showcased 3 new products in its electric bus series that cater to diverse platforms like city, staff and school segments.
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its first all-electric SUV Concept at the Auto Expo 2023. Named as EVX, it is expected to go on sale in 2025 in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki EVX will measure 4,300 mm in length while the wheelbase will be around 2,700 mm. It will have a width of 1,800 mm and height of 1,600 mm. READ MORE
Maruti Suzuki will showcase their new fully electric SUV concept which is internally known as the YY8. This futuristic EV will be one of the main highlights of Maruti Suzuki’s pavilion. READ MORE
Over 800 companies are participating in the show as India continues to attract global interest for sourcing automobile parts, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India said, as per PTI.
Some major players such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen and Nissan along with luxury car makers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi will be conspicuous by their absence in the biennial show that was originally scheduled to be held in 2022 but was postponed to this year due to Covid-19.
Also, the visibility of main two-wheeler makers such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co will be restricted to their displays of flex fuel prototype vehicles at the Ethanol pavilion.
This edition of the Auto Expo kicks off with press days on January 11-12 followed by general public days from January 13-18, 2023 and is being held in Noida.
It is jointly organised by Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
The participants are from 15 countries, including Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK and the USA, with six Country Pavilions – France, Germany, Japan, Poland, South Korea and the UK.
