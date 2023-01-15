Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Launch in India, Price Starts at Rs 2.17 Crore

The new generation Land Cruiser 300 (LC300), Toyota’s flagship SUV, was on display at the Auto Expo 2023. The LC 300 has been unveiled with a price tag of Rs 2.17 crore (ex-showroom). Toyota Land Cruiser 300 made its debut globally in 2021, however, due to its high demand and shortage of semiconductor chips, the waiting period for the LC300 went up to four years in some markets. As supply-chain limitations improve, the waiting period could be steadily decreased.

Toyota began taking bookings for the Land Cruiser 300 in August 2022 for a token amount of Rs 10 lakh. According to Autocar, the initial batch of the SUV has been completely sold out, and Toyota is not accepting any bookings presently for the SUV.

The newly developed 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine is combined with a 10-speed automatic transmission in the 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300. The SUV is built on Toyota’s TNGA platform, which makes it more manoeuvrable and stable off-road. The SUV retains its body-on-frame structure.

In terms of appearance, the new Land Cruiser 300 is sure to have a commanding road presence. With a large front grille with chrome accents, squared LED headlights and wheel arches, 20-inch alloy wheels, and noticeable kinks in the A- and D-pillars, the SUV receives a revamp.

A new 12.2-inch touchscreen entertainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is installed within the interior, which has adopted a beige and black colour scheme. Additionally, the centre console has been given a makeover. A head-up display, a top-notch audio system, an ioniser, and even a biometric authentication system are included in its extensive feature set.

The lower and mid versions of the Innova Hycross MPV were also on show at the Expo along with the new Land Cruiser 300. With a big, upright grille and a high bonnet profile at the front and a price range of Rs 18.30 lakh–28.97 lakh, the new Hycross has a more SUV-like exterior compared to the previous Innova Crysta.

It gets packed with a 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain equipped with an e-drive gearbox and a combined output of 186 horsepower. There’s also an option for a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with a CVT transmission and outputs of 172 horsepower and 205 Nm is also available in the Hycross MPV variants.

