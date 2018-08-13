English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Auto Industry in India Raises Concerns Over Proposed Changes in Import Regulations
The move would allow import of maximum of 2,500 completely-built units or semi-knocked-down kits each year.
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
The automobile industry is concerned over a proposal by the government to allow imports of up to 2,500 units without the need for adapting to Indian regulations, according to sources in the sector. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in June had sought feedback from stakeholders to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules for allowing import of right-hand drive vehicles with compliance certificate from the country of origin.
The move would allow import of maximum of 2,500 completely-built units or semi-knocked-down kits each year. The vehicles could be shipped in by the manufacturers or their authorised representatives. Currently, the government allows such imports only of cars which are priced over USD 40,000 and bikes which are above 800 cc engine capacity. In normal practice, imported vehicles for sale in India have to undergo the homologation process to conform to the Indian regulations, including safety and emission norms.
"The problem with this move is that any kind of vehicle -- a bus, truck, car -- can be brought into the country. With this, units could be brought from anywhere including China and it could impact various segments which are already reeling under low offtake," an industry player, who did not wish to be identified, said.
The move is against the spirit of 'Make in India' as it would encourage foreign manufacturers to import products into the country, he added. When contacted, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Deputy Director General Sugato Sen said while relaxing import conditions for a limited number of vehicles for R&D and scientific purposes is understandable, 2,500 could be a large number for certain segments of vehicles which is not very desirable to come under relaxed norms.
Analysts, however, had a different opinion. Grant Thornton India LLP Partner Saket Mehra said the government move would help global OEMs to have hassle-free certification of vehicles in India. "This is a step to simplify business, save time and effort spent on homologation, help foreign auto manufacturers evaluate India's auto market and firmly decide in local manufacturing," he added. It may also boost the launch of new models and alternative powertrains in the country, Mehra said.
Also Watch
The move would allow import of maximum of 2,500 completely-built units or semi-knocked-down kits each year. The vehicles could be shipped in by the manufacturers or their authorised representatives. Currently, the government allows such imports only of cars which are priced over USD 40,000 and bikes which are above 800 cc engine capacity. In normal practice, imported vehicles for sale in India have to undergo the homologation process to conform to the Indian regulations, including safety and emission norms.
"The problem with this move is that any kind of vehicle -- a bus, truck, car -- can be brought into the country. With this, units could be brought from anywhere including China and it could impact various segments which are already reeling under low offtake," an industry player, who did not wish to be identified, said.
The move is against the spirit of 'Make in India' as it would encourage foreign manufacturers to import products into the country, he added. When contacted, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Deputy Director General Sugato Sen said while relaxing import conditions for a limited number of vehicles for R&D and scientific purposes is understandable, 2,500 could be a large number for certain segments of vehicles which is not very desirable to come under relaxed norms.
Analysts, however, had a different opinion. Grant Thornton India LLP Partner Saket Mehra said the government move would help global OEMs to have hassle-free certification of vehicles in India. "This is a step to simplify business, save time and effort spent on homologation, help foreign auto manufacturers evaluate India's auto market and firmly decide in local manufacturing," he added. It may also boost the launch of new models and alternative powertrains in the country, Mehra said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
- Karan Johar Hits Back at Internet Users Calling Him Out for Harbouring Nepotism After Takht Announcement
- Lionel Messi Becomes Barcelona's Most Decorated Player Ever
- Not Janhvi Kapoor, Sister Khushi Steals the Show at Dhadak Success Bash; See Pics
- 'Insecure Govt Locks People Up': Global Outrage After Photojournalist 'Tortured' in Bangladesh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...