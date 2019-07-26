Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Auto Industry Must Mobilise Youth for Future-Ready Workforce: Union Minister

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said the automotive industry contributes 7.5 per cent to the country's GDP which will boost the Indian economy.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
Representative Image (Reuters)
Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Wednesday exhorted India's automotive industry to focus on an effective outreach program for mobilising the youth to create a future-ready workforce. The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister said the automotive industry contributes 7.5 per cent to the country's GDP and its contribution will certainly boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years.

"In order to achieve this, it is essential that we train our workforce on the latest technologies and make them future-ready, using best in class infrastructure. "I urge the automotive industry to focus on an effective outreach programme and mobilise youth in India for skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling programmes in collaboration with Skill India mission," Pandey said.

Rajan Wadhera, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), said there needs to be a consolidated effort from industry leaders in providing training to personnel at various levels to boost skilling in the automotive sector. "At the same time, impetus by the government is of vital importance to build an aspirational automotive skilling ecosystem," he said at a conclave organised by the Automotive Skills Development Council here.

