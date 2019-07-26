Auto Industry Must Mobilise Youth for Future-Ready Workforce: Union Minister
Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said the automotive industry contributes 7.5 per cent to the country's GDP which will boost the Indian economy.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Wednesday exhorted India's automotive industry to focus on an effective outreach program for mobilising the youth to create a future-ready workforce. The Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister said the automotive industry contributes 7.5 per cent to the country's GDP and its contribution will certainly boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years.
"In order to achieve this, it is essential that we train our workforce on the latest technologies and make them future-ready, using best in class infrastructure. "I urge the automotive industry to focus on an effective outreach programme and mobilise youth in India for skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling programmes in collaboration with Skill India mission," Pandey said.
Rajan Wadhera, President, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), said there needs to be a consolidated effort from industry leaders in providing training to personnel at various levels to boost skilling in the automotive sector. "At the same time, impetus by the government is of vital importance to build an aspirational automotive skilling ecosystem," he said at a conclave organised by the Automotive Skills Development Council here.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Patiala Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon's Film is Easily Forgettable
- Tom Holland's Far From Home Becomes First Spider-Man Film to Enter the Billion Dollar Club
- Sony Just Made an Air Conditioner That you can Actually Wear
- Best Android Smartphones Under Rs 30,000: Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy A70 and More
- Hardik Pandya Shows Off His New 'Lion' Tattoo