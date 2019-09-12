Auto Industry Saw Best Times Even With Ola, Uber in Existence: Maruti Suzuki
According to Sitharaman, the youth in India would rather opt for Ola, Uber and other cab services instead of invest in EMI for a personal vehicle.
A man walks outside the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. manufacturing plant in Manesar in Haryana, India. (Image: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)
India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki contradicts Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that the Millennial opting for Ola, Uber played a big factor for the current auto slowdown. Maruti Suzuki said that Ola, Uber has no effect on the current industry slowdown.
"The Ola and Uber factor may not be strong to contribute to the current state of slowdown. I think we need to watch and study it more before arriving at such a conclusion," MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava.
"Ola and Uber came into existence during last 6-7 years. In this period, the auto industry also saw some of its best times. So, what happened only during last few months that the downturn became so severe? I do not think it is only because of Ola and Uber," MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava.
At a press conference, on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that one of the major factors behind the slowdown in the auto sector has been the change in the mindset of millennials.
According to Sitharaman, the youth in India would rather opt for Ola, Uber and other cab services instead of invest in EMI for a personal vehicle. She also added the Centre was trying to get to the bottom of issues plaguing the automobile sector and find a solution for it, given that thousands of people are losing their jobs.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9 Wild Card Entrant Urvashi Dholakia Gets into Argument With Ahmed Khan
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG
- Prabhas' Fan Climbs Cellphone Tower to Demand Meeting With Saaho Star, Threatens to Jump
- Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked in Gorgeous Yellow Attire at Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Residence, See Pics
- Google Pixel 4 Likely to Launch on October 15