Auto Industry Seeks Govt Help in Smooth Transition to BS-VI Emission Norms
With an abrupt stop of sales and manufacturing of BS-IV vehicles from March 31, 2020, onwards, it will be difficult to predict sales and plan inventories in such a way as to have zero inventory by the deadline, SIAM said.
Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage)
Automotive industry body SIAM on Friday sought government intervention to help the sector in a smooth transition to BS-VI emission norms from April next year, saying the prospect of the abrupt stoppage of manufacturing and sales of BS-IV vehicles overnight posed a "monumental" challenge. Speaking at the annual convention of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), SIAM President Rajan Wadhera said vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers were on track to meet stricter emission norms but expressed concern over the availability of BS-VI fuel across the country. "The transition is very abrupt on March 31, both manufacturing and sales (of BS-IV vehicles) stop. This has never ever happened in anywhere in the world," Wadhera said.
It is extremely difficult to predict sales and plan inventories in such a way to have zero inventory on end of March, he added. "This itself is giving speculation and confusion in customers and in a huge loss for the entire auto fraternity," Wadhera said. Turning to Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur and MoS Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal, he said, "So, sir, we request you to please look at this, and from time to time over the next few weeks we shall interact with you to give us a possible solution to this very big complex thing which is coming."
Last year, the Supreme Court had ruled that no Bharat Stage (BS) IV vehicle shall be sold across the country with effect from April 1, 2020. Terming the transition as "a very monumental phase of the entire auto industry", the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President said, "All eyes are on us. Together we have to ensure that we execute this transition very well." Lots of investment and hard work have already been put in by both OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and suppliers, he added.
Wadhera also drew the attention of the government to take a swift decision on GST reduction on automobiles ahead of the festive season. "We have an issue at hand with the festival season around where 15 to 20 per cent of the sales happen during this festive time. The revival of sentiment is very important," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings
- Deepika Padukone Steals the Show With Her Impromptu Dance on Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Ramp
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update to Add Helicopter, Heavy Weapons Mode
- Has Bollywood Eliminated Homophobia a Year After the Section 377 Verdict?