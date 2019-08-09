Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Auto Industry Slowdown Impacts Steel Sector, Lowers Consumption : Tata Steel CEO

The domestic auto industry is witnessing an unprecedented slump in sales, with the passenger vehicles (PV) segment being the worst hit.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Auto Industry Slowdown Impacts Steel Sector, Lowers Consumption : Tata Steel CEO
Image for Representation (File Photo)
Loading...

The prolonged slump in the domestic automobile industry has impacted the steel sector, Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran said on. The demand for steel in India has to pick up and that depends a lot on construction and automobile sectors, he added. Narendran, also the vice-president of CII, was speaking to reporters after representatives of various industry bodies held a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here.

"I think steel touches all parts of the economy...It is 20 per cent of the steel that gets consumed in auto and that has an impact. That is certainly something that has played out over the last three months," said Narendran. While the auto industry has its own challenges, the government can do a lot in construction and infrastructure segments, but the rest depends on private capital and residential demand, he added. "They (automobile industry) had a separate sitting with the (finance) minister yesterday (Wednesday)... So as far as the international market is concerned, things are a bit soft. The problem is less about international steel flows and more about domestic demand," Narendran said.

The domestic auto industry is witnessing an unprecedented slump in sales, with the passenger vehicles (PV) segment being the worst hit. As per SIAM figures, vehicle wholesale across all the categories declined by 12.35 per cent to 60,85,406 units in April-June against 69,42,742 units in the same period of last year. Leaders of the auto industry met the finance minister and asked for a stimulus package, including GST reduction on vehicles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram