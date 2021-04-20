Auto Shanghai 2021: Lexus ES Facelift Unveiled With New Design Elements, Features

The seventh-generation Lexus ES carved a distinctive niche in the auto segment owing to its elegant design when it was launched in the year 2017.The 2022 version of the same comes with a host of new updates in the domains of safety, style, multimedia and colour. The new variant which has been showcased at the Auto Shanghai 2021 also features a Dynamic Handling Package, as well as ES 300h F Sport trim which will be available in selected regions.

The 2022 Lexus ES has undergone numerous exterior design changes, including a new grille design on all trims as well as a mesh decoration. The new grille design renders a renewed look to the vehicle which is complimented by standard bi-LED headlights with auto-levelling feature.

Japan headquartered luxury carmaker Lexus also provides a plethora of wheel patterns for the ES and hasupdated the 18-inch wheel which is offered with Base and Luxury trims.

The ES by Lexus comes with a 9 colour options exterior colour palette including Matador Red Mica, Eminent White Pearl, Sunlit Green, Obsidian, Caviar, Moonbeam Beige Metallic, Sunlit Green, F Sport exclusive Ultra White and Ultrasonic Blue 2.0. as well as Nightfall Mica.

The wheel now sports a split-10-spoke design embellished with two-tone black and machined finish for a refined and modern look. The interiors are crafted to align with the driver-centric cockpit with the "Seat in Control," a mechanism that brings all the controls you need within reach and all the data you want in centralised view.

The 2022 Lexus ES 300h F Sport variant is blessed with an elegant interior and exterior styling and comes with design features like mesh grille with dark surround, F Sport badging, mesh grille with dark surround, 19-inch wheels with new black coating, trunk lid spoiler and gauges with detachable display ring.

