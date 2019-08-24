Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Auto Slowdown Cyclical, Will Keep Rolling out Products for PV Segment: Goodyear India

Goodyear India introduced two new tyres, Assurance DuraPlus 2 and Wrangler AT SilentTrac, termed the current slowdown in the domestic market as cyclical and short-term.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Auto Slowdown Cyclical, Will Keep Rolling out Products for PV Segment: Goodyear India
Representational image. (Image source: Reuters)
Loading...

Bullish on the long-term prospects of the Indian automobile market, tyre maker Goodyear India on Thursday said it will keep launching products for the passenger vehicles segment, including high-performance tyres for SUVs, at regular intervals. The company, which on Thursday introduced two new tyres, Assurance DuraPlus 2 and Wrangler AT SilentTrac, termed the current slowdown in the domestic market as cyclical and short-term.

"SUV segment is growing at a very healthy clip and we will definitely have products. Within SUV there are different types of usage, on the road, off-road and then sporty and standard, so the company will continue to do that (launch products) with regular frequency," Goodyear India Vice-President (Consumer Business) PK Walia told PTI. The demand for ultra-high-performance tyres for SUVs is set to grow at a faster rate than the rest of the segments and the company is very well positioned to participate in that vertical, he added.

Terming the current slowdown in the auto industry as cyclical, he said the company is quite bullish on the original equipment (OE) segment in the long run. He also ruled out any layoffs at the company's two plants at Ballabhgarh (Haryana) and Aurangabad (Maharashtra) owing to the current sluggishness in the auto market. Regarding the company's plans for entering the commercial vehicles segment, Goodyear India CMD Rajeev Anand said, "At the moment we are still assessing. We have been looking at the market but as of now not decided to get into these segments. There are no plans to enter the two-wheeler segment as well in the near future, he added.

Without divulging details, he said the company has a decent market share in the passenger vehicles segment and a dominant one in the farm tyre vertical in the country. Commenting on new product launches, Anand said the company continues to push itself to offer a wide portfolio of new offerings that cater to different market segments.

While Assurance DuraPlus 2 is designed for small-to-mid-sized passenger cars, Wrangler AT SilentTrac is tailored for SUV drivers. Assurance DuraPlus 2 is available in 13 to 15-inch rim diameters, while Wrangler AT SilentTrac is available in 15 to 17-inch rim sizes. The tyres would be rolled out from the company's Aurangabad plant. Goodyear India currently supplies tyres to many of the leading OEMs in the country. Globally, Goodyear employs around 64,000 people and manufactures its products from 47 plants in 21 countries.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram