Automakers Announce Warranty, Service Period Extensions for Vehicle Owners Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

As the country observes a complete lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in India, automakers are now extending warranties and service periods to support customers.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a series of steps for the extension of warranty and service of customer vehicles. For customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from March 15, 2020, to April 30, 2020, are now being extended up to June 30, 2020.



In a similar move, Yamaha announced that it would be extending its warranty and service period for its customers. Yamaha suggests that the move is a part of the Quality Care approach where the company will extend services that were scheduled between March 15 to April 15, 2020. Customers who had a free service during the lockdown period will also be able to avail it till June this year. Similarly, the normal warranty on a vehicle and the extended warranty has also been extended for the next two months. Customers with annual maintenance contracts will also be able to avail these benefits.

Similarly, Isuzu Motors has realigned its launch plan of BS-VI vehicles and extended Service schedules for existing vehicles. The company has realigned its plans to introduce its BS-VI models to the later part of the second quarter of 2020-21. In addition to this, all vehicles whose warranty expires/expired during the period 15 March ‘20 – 15 April ‘20 will now have their warranty extended until end-May 2020. Similarly, all vehicles that were due for Periodic Maintenance Service during the period 15 March ’20 – 15 April ‘20 can now avail their services until end-May 2020.

