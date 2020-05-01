Automakers in India Report Zero Sales in April 2020 Due to COVID-19 Lockdown

In light of the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, automakers have, unsurprisingly, recorded zero sales in the month of April.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it did not sell a single unit in the domestic market last month due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown. The company had zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020, MSI said in a statement.

This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed, it added. The company, however, exported 632 units from Mundra port following the resumption of port operations. The company said the units were dispatched ensuring all safety guidelines.

Similarly, MG Motor India on Friday said it retailed zero units in April as dealerships remained closed due to the nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which reports only retail sales figures, has recorded zero retail sales for the month of April 2020, as its showrooms were closed due to nationwide lockdown, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The carmaker, which began operations and manufacturing on a small scale at its facility in Halol in the last week of April 2020, hopes that production will ramp-up in the month of May and is working on the local supply-chain support.

The company is gearing up for working as per norms, including sanitisation and social distancing, the automaker said.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. also announced that the company sold 733 vehicles in the export market during April 2020. All automakers have recorded zero sales, we are awaiting official confirmation from the brands.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Watch:

