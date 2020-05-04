AUTO

1-MIN READ

Automakers Set to Resume Vehicle Production in a Staggered Manner, Focus on Workers' Health

Representational image. (Photo: Reuters)

Representational image. (Photo: Reuters)

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is expected to resume operations in three of its plants from today.

In the wake of the relaxations put in place by the government on the countrywide lockdown, manufacturers are expected to resume operation beginning today. Automakers are gearing up to commence operations, as per the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India.

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is expected to resume operations in three of its plants from Wednesday. Its plants in Gurugram and Dharuhera (both in Haryana), Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and additionally the Global Parts Center (GPC) at Neemrana in Rajasthan will begin operations today.

Hero has confirmed that only the essential staff will come to work at all the other facilities and corporate offices, observing social distancing and all prescribed safety measures. The remaining employees across all locations in India will continue to Work from Home (WFH) till further notice. The Company’s R&D facility – the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) – has also received the necessary permission to reopen and will resume functioning soon.

The company also stated that most of its extensive customer touch-points, including dealerships, workshops and the secondary network, are expected to open gradually from today onwards.

Similarly, Korean automaker Hyundai has also announced that it will be re-starting its operations in Chennai. The company announced its plans to restart its preparatory operations in the Irungattukottai factory on May 6 while adhering to guidelines laid out by the government authorities.

The company stated that it has “made comprehensive detail-oriented plans for the complete safety and sanitation of all its facilities inside the plant, to ensure the wellness of its employees.”

