Automatic Challan System to Be Operational in 10 Haryana Districts

An automatic challan system will become operational by April this year in which traffic rule violators would be identified through CCTV cameras in ten districts of Haryana including Gurgaon, Ambala, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Rewari and Jhajjar.This was informed by Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rakesh Gupta, while presiding over a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and other officers of all districts through video conferencing, at Gurgaon today, said an official release.He also reviewed one such project being implemented at Yamunanagar.He said that 29 Chowks were identified in district Gurgaon where CCTV cameras would be installed under this project, out of which cameras have been installed at eight places.All these cameras would be connected to the traffic control room and the expenditure of their installation would be borne through District Road Safety Fund.Under this project, 30 Chowks each have been identified in district Ambala, Hisar and Karnal, 15 in Panipat, 52 in Sonipat, 12 in Rohtak, 25 in Kurukshetra and 13 in Rewari.A target has been set to complete this project in these 10 districts by the end of April month this year.Gupta directed the Gurgaon Police to challan over speeding vehicles to put a check on increasing number of road accidents.