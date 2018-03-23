English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 59/59 seats
|28
|10
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand2/2 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka4/4 seats
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala1/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh10/10 seats
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal5/5 seats
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 87
UPA 57
OTH 100
0
Automatic Challan System to Be Operational in 10 Haryana Districts
Traffic rule violators would be identified through CCTV cameras in ten districts of Haryana including Gurgaon, Ambala, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Rewari and Jhajjar.
Image for representational purpose. (Reuters)
An automatic challan system will become operational by April this year in which traffic rule violators would be identified through CCTV cameras in ten districts of Haryana including Gurgaon, Ambala, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Rewari and Jhajjar.
This was informed by Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rakesh Gupta, while presiding over a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and other officers of all districts through video conferencing, at Gurgaon today, said an official release.
He also reviewed one such project being implemented at Yamunanagar.
He said that 29 Chowks were identified in district Gurgaon where CCTV cameras would be installed under this project, out of which cameras have been installed at eight places.
All these cameras would be connected to the traffic control room and the expenditure of their installation would be borne through District Road Safety Fund.
Under this project, 30 Chowks each have been identified in district Ambala, Hisar and Karnal, 15 in Panipat, 52 in Sonipat, 12 in Rohtak, 25 in Kurukshetra and 13 in Rewari.
A target has been set to complete this project in these 10 districts by the end of April month this year.
Gupta directed the Gurgaon Police to challan over speeding vehicles to put a check on increasing number of road accidents.
Also Watch
Also Watch
This was informed by Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rakesh Gupta, while presiding over a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and other officers of all districts through video conferencing, at Gurgaon today, said an official release.
He also reviewed one such project being implemented at Yamunanagar.
He said that 29 Chowks were identified in district Gurgaon where CCTV cameras would be installed under this project, out of which cameras have been installed at eight places.
All these cameras would be connected to the traffic control room and the expenditure of their installation would be borne through District Road Safety Fund.
Under this project, 30 Chowks each have been identified in district Ambala, Hisar and Karnal, 15 in Panipat, 52 in Sonipat, 12 in Rohtak, 25 in Kurukshetra and 13 in Rewari.
A target has been set to complete this project in these 10 districts by the end of April month this year.
Gupta directed the Gurgaon Police to challan over speeding vehicles to put a check on increasing number of road accidents.
Also Watch
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 3 Navratra Recipes that are Healthy and Sumptuous
- Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married
- Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge Reveal Their Untold Moments of Love in This Candid Video
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale on Mi.com, Flipkart at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy
- 3 Navratra Recipes that are Healthy and Sumptuous