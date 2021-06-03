Automatic Variants Account for Almost Half of Total Mahindra Thar SUV Sales in India

Indian car maker Mahindra has revealed that 47 per cent of the 55,000 bookings it has received for Thar since October 2020 has been for the automatic variants. The car is available in two models, including the base-spec AT and the top-spec LX. The facility of automatic transmission is only limited to the new generation LX model, which was launched in October. The second generation Thar includes 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option along with a 130PS 2.2-litre diesel unit and a 150PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The manual transmission option is also available in this variant.

Other upgrades in the second generation Thar include factory-fitted roof options which include both convertible soft top and hard top roofs on the exterior. Talking about interiors, the SUV has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, tyre pressure monitoring, real-time off-road statistics and cruise control. The powerful SUV runs on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels.

The all-new Thar also comes packed in a significant number of off-road features like mechanical locking rear differential, brake locking front differential, and a standard roll cage. The powerful machine also takes good care of safety as it comes equipped with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX seat anchorages and electronic stability programme (ESP) with roll-over mitigation.

Meanwhile, Indian SUV enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the launch of the five-door Thar. Mahindra in a recent press conference confirmed that they will be launching the vehicle between 2023 and 2026. As per reports, the car is going to be a home to a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which will have the ability to generate 130 hp and 300 Nm of torque.

There are chances that the five-door Thar may also come with a 2.0-litre petrol turbocharged engine that produces 150hp and 300 Nm of torque. If the rumour mill is to be believed, then the soon-to-be launched SUV will be made available in both manual and automatic gearbox options.

