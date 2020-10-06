Automobili Lamborghini Achieves Record Sales With 738 Units Delivered in September 2020

Automobili Lamborghini has achieved a record September in terms of commercial results with 738 units delivered to customers in one month: its best September ever. A consistently positive trend over the last three months resulted in 2,083 units delivered to customers in the third quarter of 2020.

Despite the plant closure due to Covid-19 and dent on sales, the reopening saw the launch of three new models: the Huracan RWD Spyder, the Sián Roadster and the Essenza SCV12. The Italian super sports car company achieved important production milestones with 10,000 Urus and Aventador produced, as well as launch of a cultural project to support the country: With Italy, For Italy.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini says: “I’m extremely proud of these results: they affirm the excellent work we have done over the years, maintaining our position as a highly aspirational, desirable and robust brand in the automotive world. Our team overcame a moment of significant uncertainty with great flexibility, foresight and readiness to react. We have experimented with new ways to connect with customers and enthusiasts, while continuing our drive to achieve new goals with a constant eye to the future: a distinguishing characteristic of Lamborghini.”