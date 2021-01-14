Automobili Lamborghini Sells 7,430 Cars Globally in 2020 Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

Automobili Lamborghini delivered 7,430 cars worldwide in 2020, a decrease of only 9% compared to the previous year. The slight drop is clearly attributable to the 70-day production shutdown in the spring, in compliance with Italian government directives and to protect the health of workers during the first emergency phase. In contrast, the second six months saw record sales figures, resulting in the best second half-year for deliveries-to-customers in the company’s history.

The United States was confirmed as the top market with 2,224 cars, followed by Germany (607), mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau (604), Japan (600), the United Kingdom (517) and Italy (347). The two countries with the highest growth were South Korea (303 units, + 75%) and Germany (607 units, +8%). The Urus SUV, which just last year set a production record of 10,000 units, was the most successful model with 4,391 cars delivered. Both the super sports car lines made a significant contribution to global volumes: the V10 Huracán recorded growing numbers with 2,193 cars sold (+3%), alongside 846 V12 Aventador units delivered worldwide.

The new 2021 year gets off to a positive start with a robust order portfolio: so much so that more than half 2021’s planned production has already been assigned.

Also Watch:

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “The 2020 results are a clear demonstration of the excellent work that, despite the difficulties of a year of global challenges, was carried out by the entire Lamborghini team with enormous dedication and a spirit of resilience. It is a great honor for me to again be part of our future: the sense of community felt so strongly during the past year, along with the values of social responsibility and the drive toward innovation that has always distinguished Lamborghini, will be the basis for confronting a challenging 2021, with the aim of consolidating the product range, seeking new business prospects, and further strengthening the brand.”