Automobili Pininfarina to Launch All-Electric, Hand-Crafted GT on 90th Anniversary

World premiere: Battista Anniversario will be at the Geneva International Motor Show. (Image: AFP Relaxnews/ Courtesy of Automobili Pininfarina)

The Battista Anniversario, which will debut at this year's Geneva Motor Show, is an all-electric GT likely to generate 1,900hp of power.

In honour of the brand's 90th anniversary, Automobili Pininfarina will debut the Battista Anniversario at this year's Geneva Motor Show, an all-electric GT of which only five units will be made. Automobili Pininfarina announced on Monday that the world premiere of the Battista Anniversario all-electric hyper GT will take place at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. This handcrafted model, of which only five units will be created, "is destined to become the fastest and most powerful car ever built in Italy" according to the company.

Though the GT is still undergoing testing, it's slated to generate 1,900hp of power; already, the prototype powertrain can put out 80 per cent of its performance capacity. This summer, a limited number of potential customers will be able to test out the Battista Anniversario -- only five will become owners of the collectable model which will be revealed on March 2 at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. It will then be available for the public to see at the event from March 5 to March 15.

