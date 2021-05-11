Automotive Designer Imagines Next-Generation Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Reveals a Stunning Design

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 has certainly ranked among the best performers in the 200cc class since its launch. Though, the model demands a significant upgrade to continue to lead the segment and stay ahead of the competition. Sadly, there’s no certain information about the official unveiling of the next-gen RS200. But that hasn't stopped Pulsar fans from assuming how the new bike would look like. One such fan, and an automotive designer, Abin Designs has formulated a digital render of the next-gen RS200 that will blow your mind.

The next-gen Bajaj Pulsar RS200 seems extraordinary in this render. It highlights a sporty front fairing that incorporates the brand’s badging at the front end of the vehicle. It is also commendable as to how the designer has provided shape to the dual headlights. It presents an aggressive posture to the mean machine.

There’s also an exhaust under the belly of the bike that seamlessly gels with the bike’s overall form. The picture also reveals a tyre hugger that also sports turn signals and the license plate holder. The designer has also leveraged varied-styled alloy wheels that feature high-performance tubeless tyres.

The vehicle also features integrated LED DRLs and the shape of the fuel tank is slightly comparable to that of the existing RS200, though, it has a more noticeable curve at the front. The next-gen Bajaj Pulsar RS200 rendering is simply mind-boggling.

It appears excellent in the blue colour design, though, the model with a combination of white, red and brown paint is eye gleaming. Bajaj also recently unveiled a new Dagger Edge edition of its Pulsar 180, Pulsar 220F and Pulsar 150.The rear edge of the next-gen Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been elevated by a substantial margin. The sporty handlebars have been dropped down a bit to furnish a sportier and dedicated riding position, according to indianautosblog.com

