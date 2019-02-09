English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Andhra Bats for Electrification, Indian Buys 6 Rolls-Royce and More
This week's AutoSpace talk about Reuben Singh, London based Indian who bough 6 Rolls-Royce, Andhra government's plan to ban diesel and petrol cars and more.
Reuben Singh Rolls-Royce. (Reuben Singh/ Instagram)
In this edition of AutoSpace, we talk about the best of the automobiles that made news this week. N Chandrababu led Andhra Pradesh government has drafted a new EV policy to ban petrol and diesel car registration in the de facto capital of Amaravati. We also drove the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV and tested it on various parameters to understand how good it is to drive? An Indian origin Sikh businessman from London bought 6 new Rolls-Royce worth Rs 50 Crore. As usual, a couple of launches also took place. Here’s more from the AutoSpace-
Andhra Pradesh to Get 10 Lakh Electric Vehicles in 5 Years, Ban on Diesel and Petrol Cars
The government of Andhra Pradesh led by CM N Chandrababu Naidu has become the first state to publicly announce an extensive electric vehicle policy to curb pollution. At the recently concluded Energy Innovation Summit 2019, Andhra government has announced to stop registration of petrol and diesel cars by 2024 and put 10 lakh electric vehicles on the road in the next 5 years.
Indian-Origin Sikh Businessman From London Buys 6 Rolls-Royce Luxury Cars Worth Rs 50 Crore
Reuben Singh, a London-based Indian-Origin businessman has just bought 6 brand new Rolls-Royce luxury cars worth over Rs 50 Crore in Britain, 3 units each of Phantom luxury sedan and recently launched Cullinan luxury SUV. The Londoner earlier posted images of him wearing different turbans 7 days matching his collection of Rolls-Royce of various colors. Needless to say, the pictures went viral on the Internet.
Renault Duster AMT Gets Rs 1 Lakh Cheaper Than Before, Now Priced at Rs 12.10 Lakh
Renault has changed the model line-up and added a mid-spec RxS diesel-AMT variant which has been priced at Rs 12.10 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This new variant replaces the top-end RxZ AMT variant seen earlier. Renault has also removed two variants - the entry-level diesel only standard variant and the mid-spec RxL model. The all-wheel-drive still only comes with the 110hp RxZ diesel variant. The Duster competes against the Hyundai Creta, which has also been updated for 2019, and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review – Can It Make the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Nervous?
One carmaker that has not tapped the potential gold mine of Compact SUV segment is the homegrown Mahindra, which left us quite surprised as Mahindra is known for utility vehicles and has launched some really good utility vehicles in the past. It seems like Mahindra has finally realized the sales potential of a smaller SUV in India and they are ready with their own compact SUV – the XUV300. We recently test drove the car in Goa ahead of the launch on 14th February and here’s our first drive review-
Lamborghini Huracan EVO Launched in India for Rs 3.73 Crore, Does 0-100 Kmph in 2.9 Sec
Automobili Lamborghini has launched the new Lamborghini Huracan EVO in India and features a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V10 engine, updated to produce higher power output. The Huracan EVO outputs 640 hp with 600 Nm of torque. With a dry weight of 1,422 kg accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0-200 km/h in 9.0 seconds.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
