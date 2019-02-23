English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Bentley Accident in Delhi, 2019 Ford Endeavour Launch & More
AutoSpace is your one-stop compilation of every major automobile event that took place in India and globally that you should know about, and some more!
New Ford Endeavour. (Image: Ford)
The week gone has bought many interesting stories from the world of automobiles and has been filled with action both for India and the global automotive market. And with so much happening, we are here to save the day and bring you a compilation of the top five news from the world of automobiles that you simply cannot miss out on. So let's get right to it!
1. Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 5 Lakh
Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India, part of the Mahavir Group, have launched the adventure-oriented range Benelli TRK 502 and Benelli TRK 502X in India. The TRK 502 has been priced at Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom, India) while the TRK 502X has been priced at Rs 5.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
2. Government to Install Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at Every 25 Km in India
According to the Union Housing an Urban Affairs Ministry, the government expects 25 percent of the total vehicles on roads will be electric vehicles by 2030, necessitating to erect robust electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.
3. One Killed as Bentley Driven by Ponty Chadha's Relative Crashes Into Auto, Injures Three
The Bentley Bentayga was allegedly driven by Satinder Singh Chadha, relative of deceased businessman Ponty Chadha. The accused is in police custody. Deputy Commissioner of Police of New Delhi district told ANI, "One person has succumbed to injuries and a case has been registered under IPC 304 A. The accused has been arrested, he was not drunk."
4. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Launches Woman Only Pink Cabs In Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched 'Pink Cabs' in the city as a safer mode of transport for women. Driven by and for women, the white and pink cars would run on app-based platforms. Handing over car keys to 10 women drivers of Pink Cabs, Banerjee said, "This move is aimed at encouraging women to be in the driver's seat."
5. 2019 Ford Endeavour Launched in India for Rs 28.19 Lakh, Gets Manual in 2.2L Engine
Ford has introduced the 2019 New Ford Endeavour in India for a starting price of Rs 28.19 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Endeavour now gets a base variant housing a 2.2-litre diesel motor with a manual gearbox. Ford has also reduced the price of previous variants with an automatic gearbox. The new Endeavour gets some minor changes in exterior and cabin.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
