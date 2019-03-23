English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Delhi Police Bus, Hyundai, Kia Motors & Ola, Boeing 737
AutoSpace is your one-stop compilation of every major automobile event that took place in India and globally that you should know about, and some more!
Delhi Police's Mobile Control Room. (Image: ANI)
The week gone has bought many interesting stories from the world of automobiles and has been filled with action both for India and the global automotive market. And with so much happening, we are here to save the day and bring you a compilation of the top five news from the world of automobiles that you simply cannot miss out on. So let's get right to it!
1. Delhi Police Inducts Mobile Control Room Bus with Integrated Communication System
The latest state-of-the-art Mobile Control Room has been fabricated on CNG chassis and is equipped with all necessary wireless nets to provide communication in various districts as per the requirements.
2. Hyundai and Kia Invest $300 Million in Ola, Focus on Smart Mobility Solutions
The agreement will see the three companies collaborate on developing unique fleet and mobility solutions; building India-specific electric vehicles and infrastructure; as well as nurturing opportunities and offerings for aspiring driver partners with customized vehicles, on the Ola platform. Hyundai and Kia will invest a total of USD 300 million in Ola.
3. Toyota and Suzuki to Produce Electric Vehicles and Compact Cars
Suzuki will produce its Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, and Ertiga models for Toyota which will be rebranded and renamed as Toyota models for the African market.
4. Hyundai Motor India Teases Upcoming QXi Compact SUV in a Video
Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest exporter has teased the upcoming QXi (Styx) compact SUV under the Great India Journey project wherein a series of videos will underline the SUV’s drivability in high latitudes and extreme weather conditions showcasing the character, strengths and capabilities.
5. Boeing Was Charging Extra for Crucial Safety Feature on 737 Max 8 Planes, To Offer as Standard Now
Boeing will mandate a previously optional cockpit warning light as part of a software update to the 737 MAX fleet that was grounded in the wake of the fatal crashes, said the officials, who asked not to be identified.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
