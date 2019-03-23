AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Delhi Police Bus, Hyundai, Kia Motors & Ola, Boeing 737

The week gone has bought many interesting stories from the world of automobiles and has been filled with action both for India and the global automotive market. And with so much happening, we are here to save the day and bring you a compilation of the top five news from the world of automobiles that you simply cannot miss out on. So let's get right to it!The latest state-of-the-art Mobile Control Room has been fabricated on CNG chassis and is equipped with all necessary wireless nets to provide communication in various districts as per the requirements.The agreement will see the three companies collaborate on developing unique fleet and mobility solutions; building India-specific electric vehicles and infrastructure; as well as nurturing opportunities and offerings for aspiring driver partners with customized vehicles, on the Ola platform. Hyundai and Kia will invest a total of USD 300 million in Ola.Suzuki will produce its Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, and Ertiga models for Toyota which will be rebranded and renamed as Toyota models for the African market.Hyundai Motor India Ltd, the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest exporter has teased the upcoming QXi (Styx) compact SUV under the Great India Journey project wherein a series of videos will underline the SUV’s drivability in high latitudes and extreme weather conditions showcasing the character, strengths and capabilities.Boeing will mandate a previously optional cockpit warning light as part of a software update to the 737 MAX fleet that was grounded in the wake of the fatal crashes, said the officials, who asked not to be identified.